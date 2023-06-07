CRAWFORD COUNTY

Criminal: 5-16 thru 5-23

Ortega, Carlos Manfredo, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assault with intent to inflict serious injury, 01/01/2023. Jail: 90 days, 05/23/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 90 days. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $465.60. 05/23/2023. Prison: 10 years, 05/23/2023,

Blunk, Donald Dale, Kiron, IA. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 08/30/2021. Prison: 10 years, 05/23/2023, Concurrent w/CTS II & III. Suspended prison: 10 years, probation: 2 years, to Corr. Services, sub. abuse eval/mental health eval.. Fine: $1,000.00. Suspended fine: $1,000.00. Court costs: $1,694.63. DNA requirement. 05/23/2023.

Count 2: controlled substance violation, 08/30/2021. Prison: 10 years, 05/23/2023, Concurrent w/Cts II & III. Suspended prison: 10 years, probation: 2 years, to Corr. Services, sub. abuse eval/mental health eval.. Fine: $1,000.00. Suspended fine: $1,000.00. Court costs: $1,694.63. DNA requirement. 05/23/2023.

Count 3: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 09/02/2021. Jail: 2 days, 05/23/2023. concurrent w/Cts I & II, Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 2 days. Probation: 2 days, to Corr. Services, sub. abuse eval/mental health eval. Suspended jail: 2 days. Fine: $430.00. DNA requirement. 05/23/2023.

Herrin, Nathanael Seth, Jefferson, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 3rd degree, 02/19/2022. Prison: 2 years, 05/17/2022, consecutive to Cts II & III, Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 3 years. Probation: 2 years,. To corr. Services, concurrent

w/Cts II & III. Residential facility. Suspended fine: Surcharge suspended. Court costs: $2,706.50. Probation revoked, 05/23/2023. Prison: 2 years, 05/23/2023.

Count 2: Theft 3rd degree, 02/19/2022. Prison: 2 years, 05/17/2022, consecutive to Cts II & III, Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 2 years. Probation: 1 year. Residential facility. Suspended fine: Surcharge suspended. Probation revoked, 05/23/2023. Prison: 2 years, 05/23/2023.

Count 3: Driving while barred, 02/19/2022. Prison: 2 years, 05/17/2022, consecutive to Cts II & III, Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 2 years. Suspended prison: 1 year. Probation: 1 year, residential facility 05/17/2022. Suspended fine. Revoked, 04/23/2023. Prison: 2 years, 05/23/2023.

Count 4: Violation of probation – 1985, 06/03/2022. Other/miscellaneous, see orig. charges, & costs. 05/23/2023.

Hernandez, Guillermo Dominic, Denison, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 4th degree, 02/22/2023. Jail: 60 days, 05/19/2023, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 60 days. No supervision informal probation. Suspended fine. Court costs: $210.00. 05/19/2023.

Nieto Flores, Jorge Geovany, Denison, IA. Count 1: Interference with official acts, 01/02/2023. Dismissed by court, 05/23/2023. Court costs: $60.00. 05/23/2023.

May 23 to 31, 2023

Hernandez Gallegos, Jose Luis, Denison, IA. Count 1: Theft 5th degree, 01/20/2323. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $1,161.75. 05/24/2023.

Rangel, Jose Joaquin, Denison, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood, 12/25/2019. Fine: $105.00, 05/30/2023. Court costs: $2,953.96. Time served, 05/30/2023.

Count 2: Child endangerment — bodily injury, 12/25/2019. Null.

Rangel, Jose Joaquin, Denison, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness — 1st offense, 07/12/2022. Deferred judgment: 1 year, 05/30/2023. No supervision informal probation. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $873.20. 05/30/2023.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

OWI May 23 to 31, 2023

Ortega, Carlos Manfredo, Denison, IA. Count 1:Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/04/2021. Jail: 30 days, 04/27/2022. Credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr alcohol ed prog. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervsion informal probation fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $926.51. Reduce fine $625-proof valid temp rest license. 04/27/2022.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/26/2023. Dismissed by court: 05/31/2023.

Chavez Vargas, Fernando, Denison, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 08/01/2021. Deferred judgment: 1 year, 04/15/2022. No supervision unsupervised probation. Civil penalty: $1,250-reduce $625 proof valid temp rest lic., Court costs: $2,371.55. Deferred judgment & probation revoked, 05/24/2023. Jail: 48 hours, concurrent w/OWCR069565. Credit for time served. Fine: $1.250.00, (civil penalty converted to fine), 05/24/2023.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/23/29023. Jail: 7 days, 05/24/2023. concurrent w/OWCR069565. Credit for time served.. Other/miscellaneous. See original charge for more changes. 05/24/2023.

Garcia Garcia, Elian, Denison, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 01/01/2023. Jail: 30 days, 05/24/2023, credit for time served, in lieu-48 hrs alcohol ed prog. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision informal probation. Fine: $1,250.00. Reduce fine $625-proof valid temp rest lic., Court costs: $287.50. 05/24/2023.

Chavez Vargas, Fernando, Denison, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, . Jail: 30 days, 01/14/2023, credit for time served, in lieu-48 hrs alcohol ed prog.,CONCURRENT-OWCR069166 Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision informal probation; 1 year. Fine: $1,250.00. Reduce fine $625-proof valid temp rest lic.,Court costs: $2,542.85. 05/24/2023.

Harris, Mavrick , Denison, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense,01/25/2023. Jail: 30 days, 05/24/2023, credit for time served, in lieu-48 hrs alcohol ed prog. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision informal probation. Fine: $1,250.00. Reduce fine $625-proof valid temp rest lic., Court costs: $2,399.35. 05/24/2023.

HARRISON COUNTY

CRIMINAL:May 23 to 30 2023

Wascher, Joshua Michael, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Willful injury — causing serious injury, 03/28/2023.Jail: 5 years, 05/23/2023. Counts 1& 2 shall run concurrently w/each other. Suspended jail: 5 years. Fine: $1,025. Suspended fine: $1,025.00. DNA requirement. Residential facility, until maximum benefits achieved. Probation: 2 years, recv no criminal violations, 05/23/2023.