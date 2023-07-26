CRAWFORD COUNTY

Criminal: July 11 to July 17

Sharon, Philip Samuel, Denison, IA. Count 1: Sexual abuse — 2nd degree, 05/01/2017. Jail: 30 days, 07/17/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 30 days, No supervision informal probation. Suspended fine: 07/17/2023. Court costs: $2166.50.

Count 2: Sexual abuse — 2nd degree, 05/01/2019. Dismissed, 07/17/2023

Count 3: Sexual abuse — 2nd degree, 05/01/2019. Dismissed, 07/17/2023

Count 4: Lascivious conduct with a minor, 05/01/2019. Dismissed, 07/17/2023

Dell, Joshua James Walton, Denison, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 07/30, 2022. Fine: $70. Court costs: $151.35. 07/12/2023.

Valladares, Kevin Anthony, Deloit, IA. Count 1: Burglary 2nd degree, 02/20/2022. Jail: 180 days, 07/12/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended jail:140 days, Probation:1 year, to corr services. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $533.45. 7/12/2023.

Wood, Shawn Kelly, Mapleton, IA. Count 1: Offense domestic abuse assault — 3rd or subseq, 12/18/2021. Jail: 30 days, 07/14/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 hours. No supervision informal probation, 1 year. Fine: $430.00. Surcharge: $154.50. Court costs: $6773.86. 07/14/2023.

Garcia Jr, Jesus, Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 07/16/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $60.00. 07/17/2023.

Pulido, Jesus Alberto, Denison, IA. Count 1: Driving while license denied or revoked (SRMS), 03/29/2009. Jail: 30 days, 09/11/2009. Suspended jail: 23 days. Probation: 1 year.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 02/19.2010. Dismissed by court: 07/11/2023.

HARRISON COUNTY

OWI: July 11 to July 17

Meijering, Yvonne, Pisgah, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 06/27/2022. Deferred judgment: 365 days, 10/25/2022. Civil penalty: $1,250.00. :1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $2369.59. Probation: 9 months. Informal;DDS;d/a eval;DL revoked for 180 days, 10/25/2022.

Count 2: Possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, 06/27/2022. Dismissed by court, 10/25/2022.

Count 3: Violation of probation – 1985 , 06/26/2023. Dismissed by court, 07/17/2023.

Shreeves, Ashley Nicole, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 06/27/2022.

Dismissed by jury acquittal, not guilty, 07/15/2023.

Davis, Caleb Brett, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense , 08/21/2022. Jail: 28 days, 04/25/2023. Credit for any time previously served. Fine: 9 months, 04/25/2023. Probation: 9 months, 04/25/2023. Informal; DDS; D/A eval & follow through with recommendations.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 06/12/2023. Dismissed by court, 07/17/2023.

Miller, Matthew Dewayne, Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 09/17/2022. Deferred judgment, 9 months, 11/07/2022. Civil penalty: $1,250.00, 1/2 waived as deft has provided proof of drivers license.

Rine: $625.00. Probation: 9 months, informal; D/A eval; no crim law viol; abstain all contr sub; DDS. 11/07/2022.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 07/07/2023. Dismissed by court, 07/17/2023.

Boston, Payton Lee, Valley, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 04/23/2023. Jail: 30 days, 07/12/2023. Cts in connection w/ this case; 2nd chance prog in lieu jail. Suspended jail: 28 days. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 fine waived. Suspended fine: $625.00, 1/2 fine waived w/ proof of VDL. Court costs: $223.75.Probation: 9 months, no crim viol; drug/alcohol eval; restitution; DDS, 07/12/2023.

CRIMINAL: July 11 to July 17

Elmore, Pamela Renae, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 07/08/2022. Deferred judgment, 9 months, 07/14/2023. Civil penalty: $625.00. Court costs: $135.00. Probation, 9 months, 07/14/2023.