Crawford County

Criminal: 4-19 thru 4-30

Johnson, Wayne Earl, Harlan, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 07/21/2021. Jail: 60 days, 03/11/2022. Credit for time served. Suspended jail: 60 days, no supervision: 1-year, nsupervised probation. Fine: $855.00, 03/11/2022. Probation extended: 04/28/2023.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 02/07/2023. Jail: 96 hours. Court costs: $616.30.04/28/2023.

Perez, Fausto Marqarito, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, 05/15/2022. Deferred judgment, 09/22/2022. Probation: 2 years, to Corr Services, 09./22/2922. Residential Facility: 04/27/2023.

Count 2: violation of probation – 1985, other/miscellaneous. Court costs: $1395.05. 04/27/2023.

Casillas Martinez, Raul, Dow City, IA. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 05/18/2018. Dismissed by court. 04/25/2023.

Count 2: Failure to affix drug stamp, 05/18/2018. Prison: 5 years, 04/25/2023, credit for time served, consecutive

w/FECR068890&FECR068942. Suspended prison: 3 years, 04/25/2023. Probation: 3 years, 04/25/2023, sub. Abuse eval/mental health eval., to Corr. Services. Fine: $1,025.00. Suspended fine: $1,025.00. Court costs: $18,053.96. 04/25/2023.

Casillas Martinez, Raul, Dow City, IA. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 02/16/2020. Dismissed by court: 04/25/2023.

Count 2: Controlled substance violation, 02/16/2020. Dismissed by court: 04/25/2023.

Count 3: Failure to affix drug stamp, 02/16/2020. Prison: 5 years, 04/25/2023, credit for time served, consecutive w/FECR068151 & FECR068942. Suspended prison: 3 years. Probation: 3 years, sub abuse eval/mental health eval, to Corr. Services. Fine: $1,025.00. Suspended fine: $1,025. Court costs: $3699.12. 04/25/2023.

Casillas Martinez, Raul, Dow City, IA. Count 1: Going armed with intent, 11/02/2020. Jail: 1 year, credit for time served, consecutive w/FECR068151&FECR068890. Suspended jail: 1 year. Probation: 3 years, sub. abuse eval/mental health eval., to Corr. Service. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine; $430.00. Court costs:$938.63. 04/25/2023.

Count 2: Carrying weapons, 11/02/2020. Dismissed by court: 04/25/2023.

Count 3: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 11/02/2020. Jail: 1 year, 04/25/2023. Credit for time served, consecutive w/FECR0688151&FECR068890. Suspended jail: 1 year. Probation: 3 years, sub. abuse eval/mental health eval, to Corr Services. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. Court costs: $938.63. 04/25/2023.

Kruse, Branson Lee, Denison, IA. Count 1: Sexual abuse — 3rd degree, 04/10/2021. Prison: 10 years, 04/25/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 3 years. Probation: 3 years, psycho/social eval., Prob. to Corr. Services. Fine: $1,370.00, SC, costs, sex abuse surcharge $90. DNA requirement and sex offender registry, 04/25/2023. Sex offender eval,under supervision as if on parole for life. Civil penalty: Costs, Fine, Surcharge, $4846.63. 04/25/2023.

Chandler, Elton Dean, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, 09/21/2022. Jail: 60 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 58 days. No supervision, informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $1,181.20. 04/21/2023.

Rohwedder, Kurt Martin, Fort Dodge, IA. Count 1: Forgery, 10/25/2022. Prison: 5 years, credit for time served. 04/28/2023. Suspended prision: 5 years. Probation: 2 years, to Corr Services. Fine: $1,025.00. Suspended fine: $1,025.00. Court costs: $772.27. DNA requirement. 04/28/2023.

Ordonez Hernandez, Jackaline, Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 08/27/2022. Fine; $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 04/28/2023.

Schultz, Ryan Paul, Denison, IA. Count 1: Interference with official acts, 03/19/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $170.75. Time served: 04/20/2023.

Count 2: Contempt — violation of no contact/protective order, 03/19//2023. Suspended fine, 04/20/2023. Jail: 7 days, 04/20/2023.

Bigley, Dustin Lee, Denison, IA. Count 1: Violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, 04/05/2023. Suspended fine, Jail: 7 days, 04/20/2023. Court costs: $243.60. Credit for time served. 04/20/2023.

Kume, Nyajal Isaac, Sioux City, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 5th degree, 04/26/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 04/28/2023.

Crawford County

Criminal: 5-1 thru 5-15

Johnson, Wayne Earl, Harlan, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 06/01/2022. Prison: 2 years, 05/03/2023. Credit for time served. Suspended prison: 2 years, 04/03/2023. Probation: 1 year, to Corr Services. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $1,194.80. 05/03/2023.

Ellerbruch Jr, James Leonard, Soldier, IA. Count 1: Burglary 3rd degree — motor vehicle, 09/08/2022. Prison: 2 years, 05/10/2023. Concurrent w/Agcr069501,Pott Co,Harrison Co & Monona Co cases. Fine: $855.00. 05/10/2023.

Count 2: Theft 3rd degree, 09/08/2022. Prison: 2 years, Concurrent w/Agcr069501,Pott Co,Harrison Co & Monona Co cases. Fine: 855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. SC suspended. 05/10/2023

Min, San, Denison, IA. Count 1: Disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise, 03/17/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 05/15/2023

Gress, Judy Ann, Schleswig, IA. Count 1: Fraudulent practice 2nd degree, 03/04/2019. Deferred judgment & probation:2 years, 04/15/2021 to Corr Services. Other/miscellaneous, 04/15/2021, $625 civil penalty is suspended. Court costs and restitution: $9957.22. Deferred judgment & probation revoked, 05/09/2023. Prison: 2 years. Suspended prison: 2 years. Probation: 2 years, probation is discharged unsuccessfully, 05/09/2023.

Count 2: violation of probation – 1985, 03/21/2023. Other/miscellaneous : 05/09/2023

Garcia, Cobi Bries, Denison, IA. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 09/26/2021. Deferred judgment , 09/12/2022. Civil penalty: $1,025.00. Court costs: $1,330.21. Probation: 5 years, to Corr Services. DNA requirement, 09/12/2022. Deferred judgment revoked: 04/27/2023. Prison: 5 years, credit for time served. Suspended prison: 5 years. Probation: 3 years, to corr services, residential facility, 04/27/2023. Rine: $1,025.00. Suspended fine: $1,025.00 & surcharge suspended.

Count 2: Controlled substance violation, 09/26/2021. Dismissed by court, 04/27/2023.

Count 3: Controlled substance violation, 09/26/2021. Dismissed by court, 05/03/2023.

Count 4: Violation of probation – 1985,02/16/2023. Other/miscellaneous, see Count 1, 04/27/2023.

Lopez, Martin, Schleswig, IA. Count 1: Trespass 1st offense, 05/21/2022. Fine: $260.00. 05/09/2023.

Count 2: Disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, 05/21/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $154.75. 05/09/2023.

Navar, Luis Angel, Denison, IA. Count 1: Trespass 1st offense, 05/21/2022. Fine: $250.00. 05/09/2023.

Count 2: Disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, 05/21/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $164.75. 05/09/2023.

Lopez Jr, Salvador , Denison, IA. Count 1: Trespass 1st offense, 05/21/2022. Fine: $260. 05/09/2023.

Count 2: Disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, 05/21/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $154.75. 05/09/2023.

Ordonez Hernandez, Jackaline. Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of contraband in correctional institution, 08/27/2022. Dismissed by court, 05/03/2023.

Count 2: possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 08/27/2022. Jail: 30 days, 05/03/2023, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $1,197.30. 08/03/2023.

Ellerbruch Jr, James Leonard, Soldier, IA. Count 1: Theft 3rd degree, 09/08/2022. Prison: 2 years, 05/10/2023, concurrent w/AGCR069501, Pott Co, Harrison Co & Monona Co cases. Fine: $855.00. 05/10/2023.

Count 2: Burglary 3rd degree — motor vehicle, 09/13/2022. Prison: 2 years, 05/10/2023,concurrent w/AGCR069501, Pott Co, Harrison Co & Monona Co cases. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00, & surcharge suspended. Court costs: $130.00. 05/10/2023.

Count 3: Theft 3rd degree, 09/08/2022. Prison: 2 years, 05/10/2023, concurrent w/AGCR069501, Pott Co, Harrison Co & Monona Co cases. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00, & surcharge suspended. 05/10/2023.

Count 4: Criminal mischief 3rd degree, 09/13/2022. Prison: 2 years concurrent w/AGCR069501, Pott Co, Harrison Co & Monona Co cases. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00, & surcharge suspended. 05/10/2023.

Halsey, Ryan Matthew, Dow City, IA. Count 1: Theft 5thdegree, 04/15/2022. Fine: $300.00. Court costs: $158.72. 05/10/2023.

Gutierrez, Rubie Marie, Ida Grove, IA. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 10/19/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $1,005.03. 05/11/2023.

Martinez Cid, Miguel Romario, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assault, 04/02/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $195.00. Time served,. 05/09/2023.

Coover, Natosha Rai, Denison, IA. Count 1: Violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, 04/05/2023.

Mabbitt, Dustin Lee Mitchell, Denison, IA. Jail: 7 days. Suspended fine. Court costs: $168.80. 05/03/2023.

Dobbs, Amber Lynn, Vail, IA. Count 1: Theft 5th degree, 04/21/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $90.51. 05/02/2023.

Haygood, Ricky Lemark, Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness — 1st off, 07/17/2015. Dismissed by court: 08/03/2016.

Count 2: Domestic abuse assault w/intent to inflict serious injury — 1st offense, 07/1/2015. Jail: 730 days, 08/03/2016, concurrent w/CT III & Polk Co. Suspended jail: 670 days. Time served: 15 days, in Polk Co #OWOM080572. Probation: 2 years, corr. Services, complete IA dom abuse prog, no contact 1 yr. Fine: $625.00. Suspended fine: $635.00. Fine and surcharge are suspended. 08/03/2016. Probation revoked: 05/11/2023.

Count 3: Theft 2nd degree, 07/17/2015. Jail: 730 days, 08/03/2016. Concurrent w/CT II & Polk Co #OWOM080572. Suspended jail: 670 days. TTime served: 15 days, in Polk Co #OWOM080572. Probation: 2 years, to corr. Services, no contact order in effect for 1 yr . Fine: $625.00. 08/03/2016. Fine and surcharge are suspended. Probation revoked: 08/11/2023.

Count 4: Contempt — violation of no contact/protective order, 08/26/2015.Jail: 10 days. Suspended jail: 10 days. 01/08/2016.

Count 5: Violation of probation – 1985. 11/06/2017. Dismissed by court: 02/27/2018.

Count 6: Violation of probation – 1985.07/19/2018. Miscellaneous. Court costs: $45,465.79. 05/11/2023.

Buffinton, Donna Kay, Charter Oak, IA.Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 09/04/2022. Jail: 30 days, Credit for time served. 05/04/2023. Suspended jail: 1 year. No supervision informal probation. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $849.16. 05/04/2023.

Salinas Alberto, Fernando Rigoberto, Denison, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 5th degree, 10/23/2022. Time served. Suspended fine. Court costs: $174.80. 05/09/2023.

Luoy, Nyantot Guong, Denison, IA. Count 1: Compulsory education violation 2nd offense, 10/10/2022.Time served. Suspended fine. Court costs: $244.90. 05/09/2023.

Machar, Aker Deng, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assault on persons in certain occupations, 01/21/2023. Dismissed by court: 05/15/2023.

Count 2: Assault on persons in certain occupations, 01/21/2023. Jail: 90 days, 05/15/2023, credit for time served. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $199.50. 05/15/2023.

Hernandez, Guillermo Dominic, Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 01/23/2023. Deferred judgment: 1 year, 05/12/2023. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $564.40. 05/12/2023.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 01/23/2023. Deferred judgment: 1 year, 05/12/2023. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $564.40. 05/12/2023.

Machar, Aker Deng, Denison, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 4th degree, 03/04/2023. Time served. Suspended fine. Costs and restitution: $1276.36. 05/15/2023.

Harrison County

CRIMINAL: May 16 to 23 2023

Hoyt, Maclain Ray, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, 05/01/2023. Jail: 7 daysm 05/19/2023. Court costs: $60.00. Credit for time served. 05/19/2023.

Mumm, Victoria Louise, Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Theft 5th degree, 12/14/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75.

Schmitt, John Matthew, Little Sioux, IA. Count 1: Assault, 12/18/1022. Dismissed by court: 05/19/2023,

Robins, Joshua A., Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 04/07/2023. Jail: 2 days, credit for time already spent in jail, 05/17/2023.

Linderman, John J., Omaha, NE. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 05/19/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 05/22/2023.

McDonald Jr, Steven James, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 11/23/2022. Jail: 2 days. Time served: 2 days. Court costs: $135.00. 05/18/2023.

Soule, Michael Kenneth, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Eluding, 01/22/2022. Jail: 90 days. Suspended jail: 90 days. Fine: $325.00. Suspended fine: $325.00. Court costs: $200.00. Probation: 365 days, 05/20/2022.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/20/2023. Dismissed by court: 05/22/2023.

Rife, Danny Dean, Mondamin, IA. Count 1: Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, 02/23/2023. Jail: 30 days, 05/22/2023. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $505.00. 05/22/2023.

Hunt, Jeremiah James, Logan, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 03/23/2023. Jail: 2 days. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. 05/19/2023.

Dinsmore, Ian Jeffrey, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance – marijuana 1st offense, 04/03/2023. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $1,163.00. 05/22/2023.

Anderson, David Drew, Magnolia, IA. Count 1: Animal at large whether licensed or unlicensed, 02/08/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 05/19/2023.

Anderson, Nicole, Magnolia, IA. Count 1: Regulation of farm animals, 03/19/2023. Fine: $315.00. Combined fine for all counts: $227.25. 05/19/2023.

Count 2: Animal at large whether licensed or unlicensed, 03/19/2023. Fine: $315.00. Combined fine for all counts. 05/19/2023.

Count 3: Animal at large whether licensed or unlicensed, 03/19/2023. Fine: $315.00. Combined fine for all counts. 05/19/2023.

Crawford County

OWI: 4-19 thru 4-30

Castillo, Stefanie, Carroll, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 10/27/2022. Deferred judgment: 1 year, 04/28/2023. No supervision, informal probation. Civil penalty: $1,250.00, reduced to $625, proof valiatemp rest lic. Court costs: $1,670.90. 04/28/2023.

Crawford County

OWI: 5-1 thru 5-15

Espinoza Maltos, Reyna, Sioux City, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 08/26/2022.Jail: 30 days, credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr alcohol ed prog, 11/14/2022. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $1,250.00, fine reduce-$625 proof valid temp rest license. Court costs: $458.95. 11/14/2022.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/19/2023. Jail: 7 days, credit for time served in case # SMSM069093. 05/01/2023.

Posey, Raelynn Gwinette, Ida Grove, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 01/15/2023. Deferred judgment. No supervision informal probation. Civil penalty: $1,250, reduce $625 proof of valid temp rest lic, Court costs: $100.00. 05/09/2023.

Peterson, Elton David, Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 04/17/2023. Jail: 30 days, 05/09/2023, credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr alcohol ed prog. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision informal probation. Fine: $1,250.00. reduce $625 proof of valid temp rest lic, Court costs:$1,193.75. 05/09/2023.

Harrison County

OWI: May 16 to 23, 2023

Acrea, Shayne Martin, Marion, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 12/19/2021. Deferred judgment; 365 days, 04/04/2022. Civil penalty: $1,350, 1/2 CP may be waived with proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $100.00. Probation: 365 days, informal;d/a eval;no crim law viol;dds;abstain all contr sub. 04/04/2023.