Crawford county
Criminal — June 6 to June 12
Guerrero, Roberto Campos. Denison, IA. Count 1: Child endangerment, 03/01/2020.
Dismissed by court, 01/29/2022.
Count 2: Harassment — 1st degree, 11/17/2019. Dismissed by court, 01/29/2022.
Count 3: Domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness — 1st offense, 05/05/2019. Jail: 179 days, 01/29/2022, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 159 days.Fine: $855.00. Surcharge $218.25 Court costs: $2,851.00. Probation: 1 year, to corr services. Probation extended: 6 months. 06/09/2023.
Count 4: Domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood, 05/05/2019. Dismissed by court, 01/29/2022.
Count 5: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/23/2023. Other/miscellaneous, Comment: See CT III, costs. 06/09/2023.
Rickers, Cody L., Manilla, IA. Count 1: Assault, 03/01/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $375.75. Time served: 06/09/2023.
Deng, James Ding, Denison, IA. Count 1: Public intoxication, 05/12/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 06/09/2023.
Lavender, Nathan Howard, Ida Grove, IA. Count 1: Theft 5th degree, 05/30/2023. Fine: $350.00. Court costs: $52.50. 06/09/2023
Harrison co.
CRIMINAL — June 6 to June 13, 2023
Dofner, Shawn, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 07/09/2022. Jail: 2 days, 06/08/2022. Cts in connection with this case. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $100.00. 06/08/2023.
Bremholm, Austin Cain, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood, 12/19/2022. Jail: 10 days, 06/08/2023. Cts in connection with this case. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. Court costs: $135.00. 06/08/2023.
Bremholm, Austin Cain, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 5th degree, 06/01/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $105.75. 06/07/2023.
Count 2: Criminal mischief 5th degree. 06/01/2023. Dismissed by court, 06/07/2023.
Chambers, Dylan Brian, Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Dog and cat licensing required, 03/01/2023. Fine: $100.00. Court costs & surcharge: $650.00. 06/08/2023.
Count 2: At large prohibited, 03/01/2023. Fine: $100.00. 06/08/2023.
Crawford county
OWI — June 6 to June 12
Davis, Joshua Ryan, Dow City, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 12/22/2022. Jail: 90 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 83 days. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $1,875.00. Surcharge: $140.63. Court costs: $100.00. Reduce fine $937.50 proof valid temp rest lic. 06/07/2023.
Juan Joaquin, Gerardo, Denison, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 03/12/2023. Jail: 30 days, 06/07/2023, credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr alcohol ed prog. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $1,250.00, Surcharge: $187.50. Court costs: $1106.69. Reduce fine $625-proof valid temp rest lic. 06/07/2023.