CRAWFORD COUNTY

Criminal: June 13 to June 19, 2023

Namanny, James Michael, Kiron, IA. Count 1: Trafficking in stolen weapons 1st offense, 09/01/2021. Prison: 5 years, 12/02/2021. Credit for time served, concurrent w/FECR068857. Suspended prison: 5 years. Probation: 2 yars, to corr services. Fine: $1,025.00. Suspended fine: $1,025.00, & surcharge suspended. Court costs: $146.88. Restitution: $100.00. DNA requirement, 12/02/2021. Revoked: 06/15/2023.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 02/16/2023. Other/miscellaneous, 06/15/2023. See original charge, costs/ 06/15/2023.

Greene, Charles Allen, Dow City, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 04/20/2020. Fine: $65.00. Court costs: $1,031.29. Surcharge:$99.75.05/20/2021. Jail:30 days,credit for time served (concurrent w/ SRCR069017. Suspended jail: 28 days. Probation: 1 year, unsupervised. 05/20/2021.

Count 2: Contempt — resist order or process of magistrate court, 09/243/2021. Dismissed by court, 06/19/2023.

Hennings, John Allen, Charter Oak, IA. Count 1: Compulsory education violation 1st offense, 03/27/2023. Fine: $50.00. Court costs: $67.50. 06/14/2023.

Hennings, Janice Sue, Schleswig, IA. Count 1: Compulsory education violation 1st offense, 03/27/2023. Fine: $50.00. Court costs: $67.50. 06/14/2023.

Redenius, Jacob Todd, Charter Oak, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 05/09/2023. Fine: $105.00. Sc $105.75, sex abuse sc, costs $91.50. Jail: 48 hours. Credit for time served. 06/17/2023.

Rivas Urbina, Jaime Rolando, Denison, IA. Count 1: Simulated public intoxication, 1st offense, 05/14/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 06/14/2023.

Melton, Nicholas Gavin, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assault on persons in certain occupations, 12/22/2022. Time served, 06/14/2023. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $521.48. Surcharge: $64.50. 06/14/2023.

Count 2: Assault on persons in certain occupations, 12/22/2022. Time served, 06/14/2023.

Count 3: Assault on persons in certain occupations, 12/22/2022. Time served, 06/14/2023.

Nieto Marquez, Oscar, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assult, 04/23/2023. Deferred judgement, 06/17/2023. No supervision: 1 year. Informal probation. Civil Penalty: $105.00. Court costs: $232.45. 06/17/2023.

HARRISON COUNTY

CRIMINAL: June 13 to June 20, 2023

Dinsmore, Ian Jeffrey, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 05/27/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 06/14/2023.

Bremholm, Aaron Michael, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Harassment — 2nd degree, 10/14/2022. Jail: 10 days. Costs in connection with this case. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. 06/15/2023.

Collier, Stacy Christine, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1:Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 04/15/2021. Dismissed by court: 07/14/2022.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 04/15/2021. Jail: 365 days, 07/14/2022. Counts II & IV shall run consecutively w/each other. Suspended jail: 365 days. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $964.00. Probation: 365 days, informal; D/A eval; complete outpatient treatment. 07/14/2022

Count 3: Unlawful possession of prescription drug, 04/15/2021. Dismissed by court: 07/14/2022.

Count 4: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 04/15/2021. Jail: 365 days, 07/14/1022. Counts II & IV shall run consecutively w/each other. Suspended jail: 365 days. Fine: $430.00. Probation: 365 days, informal; D/A eval; complete outpatient treatment. 07/14/2022

Count 5: Unlawful possession of prescription drug, 04/15/2021. Dismissed by court: 07/14/2022.

Count 6: Unlawful possession of prescription drug, 04/15/2021. Dismissed by court: 07/14/2022.

Count 7: Unlawful possession of prescription drug, 04/15/2021. Dismissed by court: 07/14/2022.

Count 8: Violation of probation – 1985. Null, 6/15/2023.

HARRISON COUNTY

OWI: June 13 to June 20, 2023

Davis, Alicia Marie, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 06/22/2022. Jail: 60 days, 04/24/2023, May complete 2nd chances program in lieu of 2 days jail. Suspended jail: 50 days. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court surcharge: $187.50. Probation: 9 months, informal D.A eval; DDS. 04/24/2023.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 06/22/2022. Dismissed by court, 04/24/2023.

Count 3: Violation of probation – 1985, Null. 06/12/2023

Heller, Charle, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/02/2022. Deferred judgment: 9 months, 10/17/2022. Civil penalty $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $767.80. Probation: 9 months. Informal; DDS;D/A eval; abstain all controlled substances. 10/17/2022.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 12/05/2022,. Dismissed by court, 01/13/2023.

Count 3: Violation of probation – 1985, Null. 06/19/2023.

Davis, Caleb Brett, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 08/21/2022. Jail: 28 days, credit for any time previously served. Fine $12,50.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $285.50. Probation: 9 months, informal; DDS; D/A eval & follow through with recommendations. 04/25/2023.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985. Null. 06/12/2023.