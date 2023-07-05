CRAWFORD COUNTY

Criminal: June 20 to June 27

Pedersen, Benny Paul, Lake City, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 11/16/2021. Jail: 60days, Credit for time served, concurrent w/FECR069003. Suspended jail: 60 days. Probation: 5 years, to Corr services. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $412,90. SC: $128.25. DNA requirement. Residential facility, 11/22/2022. Residential facility, 06/21/2023.

Count 2: violation of probation – 1985, other/miscellaneous (See orig. charge, costs). 06/21/2023.

Lucena, Jason, Denison, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 3rd degree, 12/17/2022. Fine: $105. Court costs: $2,171.20. SC: $15.75. 06/23/2023.

Pedersen, Benny Paul, Lake City, IA. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 01/11/2021. Prison: 10 years, 11/16/2021. Credit for time served, concurrent w/Ct IV & AGCR068961. Suspended prison: 10 years. Probation: 5 years, to Corr. Services, place in RTF in necessary. Fine: $1,370.00. Suspended fine: $1,370.00. Surcharge suspended. Residential facility, 06/21/2023.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 01/11/2021.

Dismissed by court, 11/16/2021.

Count 3: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 01/11/2021. Jail: 30 days, Credit for time served, concurrent w/Ct I & AGCR068961. Suspended jail: 30 days. Probation: 5 years, to corr services. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. Surcharge suspended. DNA requirement. Residential facility, 06/21/2023.

Count 4: Failure to affix drug stamp 01/11/2021. Dismissed by court, 11/16/2021.

Count 5: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/22/2022. Jail: 40 days, 11/07/2022.

Count 6: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/27/2023. Other/miscellaneous, See Cts I & III, Costs: $3998.96. 06/21/2023.

Count 7: Violation of probation – 1985, 05/12/2023. Other/miscellaneous, See Cts I & III, Costs. 06/21/2023.

Heffernan, Tyler James, Ida Grove, IA. Count 1: Theft 2nd degree, 06/11/2022. Jail: 180 days, Credit for time served. Probation: 1 year, to Corr services. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $293.67. 06/23/2023.

Johnson, Brittney Fay, Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 10/10/2022. No supervision 1 year, informal probation, concurrent w/Ct II. Civil penalty: $430.00 & Costs: $468.20. Deferred judgment, 06/22/2023

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 10/10/2022. Deferred judgment, 06/22/2023. No supervision, 1 year informal probation, concurrent w/Ct I. 06/22/2023.

Martinez Cid, Miguel Romario, Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 02/24/2023. Jail: 30 days, No supervision 1 year informal probation. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $164.50. 06/23/2023.

HARRISON COUNTY

OWI: June 20 to June 27

Walker, David Alan, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 04/02/2023. Jail: 2 days, 06/21/2023, costs in connection with this case & for second chance prog, 06/21/2023, Suspended jail: 2 days, 2 days suspended for second change prog. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 fine waived w/ proof of VDL w/in 4 mo, DDS, eval complete. Suspended fine: $625.00, 1/2 fine waived w/ proof of VDL w/in 4 mo, DDS, eval complete. Surcharge: $93.75. 06/21/2023.

Bates, Gretchen Marie, Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 04/17/2023. Deferred judgment, 06/21/2023.Civil penalty: $1,250.00, 1/2 fine waived w/ proof of VDL w/in 4 mo, DDS, eval complete. Court costs: $100.00. Probation: 9 months, no crim viol; restitution; DDS. 06/21/2023.

Mossberger, Amanda., Charter Oak, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 02/12/2023. Jail: 2 days, 06/21/2023, Fine: $1,250.00. 1/2 fine waived w/ proof of VDL w/in 4 mo, DDS, eval complete. Court costs in connection with this case: $187.50. 06/21/2023.

CRIMINAL: June 20 to June 27

Flores Rodriguez, Moroni, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 08/14/2021. Jail: 60 days, Costs: $2,335.00. Fine: $1,250.00, concurrent with Pottawattamie Co. OWMG173670/24/2022. 1/2 may be waived with proof of valid DL within 4 months. Suspended jail: 58 days. Probation: 364 days, informal; D/A eval; DDS; no crim law viol; pay all restitution $12,727.50 & surcharge $187.50. 01/24/2022.

Count 2: Child Endangerment – 08/14/2021. Dismissed by court, 01/24/2022.

Count 3: Child Endangerment – 08/14/2021. Dismissed by court, 01/24/2022.

Count 4: Child Endangerment – 08/14/2021. Dismissed by court, 01/24/2022.

Count 5: Violation of probation – 1985, 12/28/2022. Jail: 45 days, Concurrent w/Pott Co Case OWMG173670. Costs: 06/22/2023.

Pruett, Duane Allen, Logan, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 2nd degree, 04/22/2022. Deferred judgment: 9 months, 10/30/2022. Civil penalty: $855.00. Court costs: $1,014.80. Probation: 9 months, informal probation: 10/03/2022.

Count 2: Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, 04/22/2022. Dismissed by court, 10/03/2022.

Count 3: Violation of probation – 1985, 11/22/2022. Dismissed by court, 01/23/2023.

Count 4: Violation of probation – 1985, 06/05/2023. Dismissed by court, 06/22/2023.

Reyes, Mario, Woodbine, IA. Count 1: Public intoxication, 06/20/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 06/21/2023.

Wilson, Scott D., Logan, IA. Count 1: Public intoxication, 06/22/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $60.00. Jail: 8 hours, one night in jail, credit for time already spent in jail. 06/23/2023.

Lukavsky, Kelsi Leeann. Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise, 06/25/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 06/26/2023.