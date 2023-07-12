CRAWFORD COUNTY
Criminal: June 28 to July 7
Magana, Adrian, Denison, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault — 3rd or subseq offense, 06/07/2022.
Prison: 2 yrs, concurrent w/CT III & IV, Credit for time served, 11/11/2022. Suspended prison; 2 yrs. Probation: 2 yrs to corr services. Residential facility: 11/11/2022. Fine: $855.00. Surcharge: $346.50. Court costs: $6399.10 . DNA requirement. Probation revoked, 07/05/2023. Prison: 2 yrs, 07/05/2023.
Count 2: Theft 2nd degree, 06/07/2022.Dismissed by court, 11/11/2022.
Count 3: Operate vehicle without owners consent, 06/07/2022.Prison: 2 yrs, concurrent w/CTS I & IV, Credit for time served, 11/11/2022. Suspended prison; 2 yrs. Probation: 2 yrs to corr services. Residential facility: 11/11/2022. Fine: $855.00. Probation revoked, 07/05/2023. Prison: 2 yrs, 07/05/2023.
Count 4: Driving while barred, 06/07/2022. Prison: 2 years, concurrent w/CTS I & III, Credit for time served, 11/11/2022. Suspended prison; 2 yrs. Probation: 2 yrs to corr services. Residential facility: 11/11/2022. Fine: $855.00. Probation revoked, 07/05/2023. Prison: 2 yrs, 07/05/2023.
Count 5: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/27/2023. Other/miscellaneous. See original charges CTS 1,3,4, & costs. 07/05/2023
Wheat, Curtiss Anthony, Arion, IA. Count 1: Enticing a minor under16 — sexual purpose, 08.01/2022. Prison: 5 yrs. Credit for time served. Fine: $1,025.00. Suspended fine: $1,025.00. Surcharge $153.75, suspended. Civil penalty & costs: $1,054.22. Sex offender registry, sex offender eval., Under supervision as if on parole 10 yrs. DNA requirement, 07/03/2023.
Rangel, Blake Alexander Jose, Denison, IA. Count 1: Interference with official acts, 06/28/2023. Fine: $250.00. Court costs: $132.50. 07/02/2023.
Mamed, Nyatew John, Denison, IA. Count 1: Simulated public intoxication, 1st offense, 07/04/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $74.75. 07/05/2023.
HARRISON CO.
CRIMINAL: June 27 to July 4
Mahan, Rodney Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — 2nd offense,
12/14/2022. Jail: 3 days. Fine: $430.0. Court costs: $164.50. 06/27/2023.
Count 2: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 2nd offense, 12/14/2022. Null. 06/27/2023.
Spencer, Alan Gabriel, Whiting, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — 3rd or subseq offense,
04/16./2023. Jail: 2 years. Run concurrent w/ Monona cases FECR01804/18117/182148. Fine: $855.00. 07/01/2023.
Suspended fine: $855.00. DNA requirement, 07/01/29
Guinan, Edward P., Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: No Charges found. Court costs: $190.00. 06/28/2023.
Bonham, Ryan Scott, Pisgah, IA. Count 1: Possess drug paraphernalia, 07/01/2023. Jail: 8 hours, 07/03/2023.
Credit for time already served