CRAWFORD COUNTY
Criminal: July 6 to July 10
Sachau, Chadwick Charles. Denison, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 02/25/2023. Jail: 7 days, 07/06/2023. Credit for time served, concurrent w/CT II. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $100.00. 07/06/2023.
Count 2: Eluding — speed over 25 over limit, 02/25/2023. Jail: 60 days, 07/06/2023. Credit for time served, concurrent w/CT I. Suspended jail: 60 days. No supervision, informal probation: 1 year. Suspended fine. Suspended surcharge. 07/06/2023.
Terpstra, Jessica Lee, Deloit, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 03/07/2023. Fine: $70.00. Court costs: $110.50. 07/06/2023.
Stout, David Lee, Harlan, IA. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 03/14/2023. Dismissed by court. Court costs: $60.00. 0/7/06/2023.
Stout, David Lee, Harlan, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 03/14/2023. Deffered judgment, 07/06/2023. No supervision informal probation, 1 year. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $100.00. 07/06/2023.
HARRISON COUNTY
CRIMINAL: July 4 to July 11
Lawson, Alix Nicole., Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Burglary 3rd degree, 09/08/2022.
Deferred judgment: 07/10/2023. Probation: 9 months, 07/10/2023. Court costs: $100.00.
Recv no criminal violations. Civil penalty: $855.00, 07/10/2023.
Sorensen, Lorinda Musetta., Sioux Falls, SD. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 11/30/2022. Deferred judgment: 2 yrs, 07/05/2023. Drug court: 2 yrs. Residential facility: 999 years, until satisfactory completion of program. Civil penalty: $1,370.00. Court costs: $455.00. DNA requirement: 07/05/2023.
Count 2: Failure to affix drug stamp, 11/30/2022. Dismissed by court: 07/05/2023.
Wright, Victor Harold, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Violation while license suspended or revoked — 2nd offense, 04/07/2023. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $100.00. Surcharge: $129.00. 07/10/2023.
Count 2: Violation while license suspended or revoked — 2nd offense, 04/07/2023. Fine: $430.00. 7/10/2023.
HARRISON COUNTY
OWI: July 4 to July 11
Brensel, Trish. Little Sioux, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/20/2022. Jail: 2 days, 07/10/2023. Credit for time prev served in this case. 07/10/2023.
Hernandez Duarte, Jeovany James, Sioux City, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 12/31/2022.Deferred judgment: 07/10/2023. Civil penalty: $1,250.00. 1/2 fine waived if deft provides proof of vdl within 4 mo. Court costs: $200.00. Probation: 9 months, no crim viol; drug/alcohol eval; restitution; DDS; DA prog. 07/10/2023.