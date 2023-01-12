Courthouse News

Criminal Cases, December 1 to December 31, 2022

Carter, Danielle Jo, Denison, IA. Count 1: Operate vehicle without owner’s consent, 05/10/2021. Deferred judgment 02/01/2022. Probation: 02/01/2022, 1 year. Comment: Civil penalty suspended, Costs: $206.50. Count 2: Violation of probation-1985. 08/17/2022. Jail: 12/05/2022, 30 days. Comment: Costs, upon inpatient treatment-jail is suspended.12/05/202.

Goslar, Derek Lee, Ute, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, 12/08/2021. Jail: 12/07/2022, 90 days. Comment: Credit for time served, concurrent w /SRCR069437 & AGCR069261. Suspended jail 12/07/2022, 88 days. Probation: 12/07/2022, 1 Year. Comment: To correctional services, concurrent w/SRCR069437 & AGCR069261. Costs: $681.16.

Goslar, Derek Lee, Ute, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred 05/25/2022. Jail: 60 days. Credit for time served, concurrent w/SRCR069437 & AGCR069261. Suspended jail, 60 days, 12/07/2022. No supervision: 1 year. Fine: $855.00. Costs: $228.25. 12/07/2022.

Hernandez, Guillermo Dominic, Deloit, IA. Count 1: Burglary 3rd degree, 07/30/202. Fine: $105.00. Costs: $725.75. 12/09/2022,

Ellerbeck, Mark Blanchard, Schleswig, IA. Count 1: Assault, 10-29/2022, Fine: $105.00. Costs: $195.00. 12/13/2022.

Price, Zachary Bryant, Denison, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 11/12/2022. Suspended fine, 12/07/2022. Court costs: $181.50. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 days. Unsupervised probation, 12/07/2022.

Teng, James Gatpan, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Public intoxication, 12/02/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75, 2/05/2022

Ike, Judy, Sioux City, IA. Count 1: Disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior, 12/04/2022. Fine: $265.00. Costs: $99.75, 12/05/2022.

Goslar, Derek Lee, Ute, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 4th degree. 07/22/2022. Jail: 60 days. Credit for time served, concurrent w /AGCR069391 & AGCR069261. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation, concurrent. w /AGCR069391 & AGCR069261 12//7/2022. Count 2: Trespass - injury or damage greater than $300, 07/22.2022. Jail: 60 days. Credit for time served, concurrent w/AGCR069391 & AGCR069261. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation, concurrent w /AGCR069391 & AGCR069261 12//7/2022. Suspended fine. Court costs: $135.00.

Schwade, Jacob Scott, Charter Oak, IA. Count 1: Theft 4th degree. 08/04/2022. Dismissed by court: 12/02/2022. Costs: $130.00.

Price, Zachary Bryant, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, 11/02/2022. Fine: $105.00. Time served: 12/07/2022. Costs: $252.25.

Coberly, Dawson John, Schleswig, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 3rd degree, 05/29/2021. Jail: 12/21/2022, 60 days, concurrent with count 2. Fine: $625.00, 12/21/2022. Count 2: Criminal mischief 3rd degree, 05/29/2021. Jail: 12/21/2022, 60 days, concurrent with count 1. Fine $625.00, 12/21/2022. Costs & surcharge: $338.08.

Salinas Alberto, Fernando Rigoberto, Denison, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault - 2nd offense, 11/27/2021. Jail: 90 days, 06/28/2022. Credit for time served, concurrent w/AGCR069109. Suspended jail: 60 days, no supervision. Fine: $430.00. Costs: $1165.86. Count 2: Contempt - resist order or process, 09/14/2022. Purge jail: 12/21/2022.

Mullin, Devyon Lee, Stuart, IA. Count 1: Theft 2nd degree, 10/04/2020. Prison: 2 years, 02/04/2022. Suspended prison: 2 years. Probation: 1 year. Comment: to correctional services 02/042/2022. Suspended fine: 02/04/2022. Probation extended: 12/19/2022, 1 year. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 04/04/2022. Time served, 12/19/2022. Costs: $315.40. Restitution: $1,400.00.

Halsey, Ryan Matthew, Dow City, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 07/10/2020. Fine: $105.00, 09/25/2022. Costs: $379.11. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 days. Count 2: Contempt - resist order or process of magistrate court, 07/08/2021. Purge jail, 12/28/2022.

Rangel, Blake Alexander Jose, Granite City, IL. Count 1: Public intoxication, 07/16/2022. Fine $105.00. Costs: $175.15. Count 2: Provide false identification information, 07/16/2022.

Escobar Aquino, Kateryne Alejandra, Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, 03/27/2019. Deferred judgment, 06/25/2020. Civil penalty: $315.00, costs: $1,834.10. Unsupervised probation: 5 months. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 08/20/2021. Dismissed by court, 12/28/2022.

Salinas Alberto, Fernando Rigoberto, Denison, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness - 1st offense, 09/28/2020. Fine: $105.00. Costs: $592.35. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision 08/25/2021, 1 year, Comment: Informal probation. Count 2: Contempt - resist order or process of district court, 09/14/2022. Purge jail, 12/21/2022.

Gonzalez, Luis Fernando, Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, 07/16/2022. Jail: 30 days. Probation: 1 year. Fine: $430.00. Costs: $1164.50, 12/21/2022.