Courthouse News

Scheduled Traffic December 1
to December 14, 2022
Johnson, Lance Dennis, Wells, MN. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Munoz, Juan Jose Flores, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Andersen, Zachary Adam, Earling, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.
Gligorevic, Dejan, Oak Creek, WI. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Pelep, Pelep, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $356.88.
Boyer, Daniel Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.
Pelep, Pelep, Omaha, NE. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.
People are also reading…
Guerrero, Roberto, Denison, IA. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.
Mendoza Anaya, Antonio A., Schleswig, IA. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.
Mendoza Anaya, Antonio A., Schleswig, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability- accident, $796.75.
Mendoza Anaya, Antonio A., Schleswig, IA. Unsafe passing, $210.25.
Cogdill, Patrick Robert, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Herrera, Adair, Denison, IA. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.
Quintero, Lorena Crystal, Lawton, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Gomez Pascual, Cesar Alexander, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Gomez Pascual, Cesar Alexander, Denison, IA. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.
Enriquez Juarez, Jesus Eduardo, Gainesville, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Baker, Jerry Lee, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Bainbridge, Sean Douglas, Kingsley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hernandez Perez, Cecilia, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Beermann, Emma Nicole, Earling, IA. Employee — supplying alcohol to person under, legal age, $796.75.
Ledesma, Andy, Vail, IA. Following too close, $210.25.
Gallegos, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Gatluak, Bith R., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Stracke, Reid Phillip, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Requeno Rivera, Marvin Antonio, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50 .
McCartney, David R., Charter Oak, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Lilleholm, Mary Jane, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Molina, Harley Francisco, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Meadows, Katelynn A., Papillion, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Brix, Dana Marie, Holstein, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Nelson, Trent R., Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Traufler, Charles, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Muff, Kathryn Ann, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ledesma Barajas, Enrique, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Murano, Timothy James, West Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Sanchez De Piceno, Maria Elena, Denison, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Kramer, Andrew David, Neola, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Gay, Eh, Smyrna, TN. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Johnson, Kaleb Michael, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Rasmussen, Jason Jon, Manilla, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Jurgensen, Jessica Jean, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
McCullough, Cody Matthew, Jefferson, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Symington, Gregory Shane, Neche, ND. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Thornock, Darrin James, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Shonkwiler III, Joseph Warren, Sadorus, IL. Speeding 55 or und zone (11 thru 15 over), $89.50.
Okwer, Atie Omot, Dension, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.
Villalovos Jr, Jose Alonso, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $796.75.
Waderich, Dennis Donald, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Banda, Rosa Angelica, Denison, Ia. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Crist, Nathun Owen, Marshalltown, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Brandt, Eric Richard, Council Bluffs, IA. Trespass 1st offense, $354.00.
Garcia Paz, Guadalupe, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.
Garcia Paz, Guadalupe, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Miller, Katherine Ann, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.59.
Behrendt, Nicole Sue, Dunlap, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Renz, Duane Leonard, Moorhead, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Blunk, William David, Kiron, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Posey, Raelynn Gwinette, Ida Grove, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.
Reese, Tanika Diane, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Vennink, Zachary Daniel, Dow City, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Williams, Rex Lester, Denison, IA. Failure to prove security against liability (non-accident), $486.25.
Bernal, Anayahira, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $400.00.
Birks, Amanda Nicole, Ida Grove, Ia. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.
Aragon, Yary Anasheleyla, Dow City, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.
Ritchey, Gregory Michael, Shenandoah, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.
Cervantes, Leticia Josefina, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.
Aldana Rodriguez, Javier, Denison, IA. Fail to yield entering through highway, $210.25.
Aldana Rodriguez, Javier, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid license or permit for or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $400.00.
Cross, Kempson William , Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Non-scheduled traffic December 1 to December 14, 2022
Ibarra, Jaime, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $387.50
Monge, Brittany, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Lappe, Christopher Lawrence, Manilla, IA . DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Alcaraz, Miguel, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Scheduled Traffic December 15 to December 31, 2022
Hall, Emily Ann, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Nemitz, Barry Lee, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (16 thru 20 over) , $193.00.
Krajicek, Kinsey J., Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Dickerson, Ashley Lynn, Ute, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Miller, Riley Kay, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $89.50.
Dimig, Darren Craig, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Otto, Austin Charles, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Carver, Tyler James, North Sioux City, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Greene, Noah Charles, Charter Oak, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Mbukuh, Sylvia Fri, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Heistand, Jenna Lynelle, Harlan, IA Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Woods, Holly Noel Renee, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Acosta Bustamante, Pedro Angel, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Chandler, Kyle Christopher, Schleswig, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Acosta Bustamante, Pedro Angel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Stinn, Kyle Joseph, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Beermann, Roger Lee, Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $89.50.
Delanty, Sarah Ann, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Mejia Garibay, Evan, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $118.25.
Anderson, Deborah Mae, Columbia, MO. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Molina Gomez, Amadeo Humberto, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Molina Gomez, Amadeo Humberto, Lincoln, NE. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.
Sexton, Cameron James,Danbury, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Villagomez, Starrleigh Alexxa Allyson, Avoca, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ballantine, Piper Arlene, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Schroeder, Dena Leann Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability- accident, $796.75.
Buck, Erin Marie, Tennant, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Smith, Hailey Lynn, Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Schaben, Benjamin W., Defiance, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Vonnahme, Jeffrey Keith, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Miller, Michael Joe, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Meiners, Dale John, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Gorden, Blade Ian, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $267.75.
Ortiz Ramos, Eugenio Haroldo, Denison, IA. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.
French, Jacob Ryan, Castana, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Johannsen, Justin Russ, Kiron, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $175.75.
Johannsen, Justin Russ, Kiron, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $149.88.
Downs, Tamra Nicole, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Schattschneider, Madalyn Gene, Titonka, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.
Lopez De Medina, Maria Teresa, Denison, IA. Fail to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Non-scheduled traffic December 15 to December 31, 2022
Martha Palma, Sergio , Omaha, NE. Driving while license under suspension, $347.50.
Fleshman, Travon Deandre Lloyd, Harlan, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Thornock, Darrin James, Schleswig, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.59.
Barroso Contreras, Fernando, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Cathcart, Alyssa Lee, Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Mendoza, Rodrigo Arellano, Garland, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .
McNnear, Rylee Elizabeth, Mapleton, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.