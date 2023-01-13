Courthouse News

Scheduled Traffic December 1

to December 14, 2022

Johnson, Lance Dennis, Wells, MN. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Munoz, Juan Jose Flores, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Andersen, Zachary Adam, Earling, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Gligorevic, Dejan, Oak Creek, WI. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Pelep, Pelep, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $356.88.

Boyer, Daniel Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Pelep, Pelep, Omaha, NE. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Guerrero, Roberto, Denison, IA. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Mendoza Anaya, Antonio A., Schleswig, IA. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Mendoza Anaya, Antonio A., Schleswig, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability- accident, $796.75.

Mendoza Anaya, Antonio A., Schleswig, IA. Unsafe passing, $210.25.

Cogdill, Patrick Robert, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Herrera, Adair, Denison, IA. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Quintero, Lorena Crystal, Lawton, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Gomez Pascual, Cesar Alexander, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Gomez Pascual, Cesar Alexander, Denison, IA. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Enriquez Juarez, Jesus Eduardo, Gainesville, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Baker, Jerry Lee, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bainbridge, Sean Douglas, Kingsley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hernandez Perez, Cecilia, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Beermann, Emma Nicole, Earling, IA. Employee — supplying alcohol to person under, legal age, $796.75.

Ledesma, Andy, Vail, IA. Following too close, $210.25.

Gallegos, Juan Carlos, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Gatluak, Bith R., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Stracke, Reid Phillip, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Requeno Rivera, Marvin Antonio, Denison, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50 .

McCartney, David R., Charter Oak, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Lilleholm, Mary Jane, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Molina, Harley Francisco, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Meadows, Katelynn A., Papillion, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Brix, Dana Marie, Holstein, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Nelson, Trent R., Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Traufler, Charles, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Muff, Kathryn Ann, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ledesma Barajas, Enrique, Vail, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Murano, Timothy James, West Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Sanchez De Piceno, Maria Elena, Denison, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Kramer, Andrew David, Neola, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Gay, Eh, Smyrna, TN. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Johnson, Kaleb Michael, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Rasmussen, Jason Jon, Manilla, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Jurgensen, Jessica Jean, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

McCullough, Cody Matthew, Jefferson, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Symington, Gregory Shane, Neche, ND. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Thornock, Darrin James, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Shonkwiler III, Joseph Warren, Sadorus, IL. Speeding 55 or und zone (11 thru 15 over), $89.50.

Okwer, Atie Omot, Dension, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Villalovos Jr, Jose Alonso, Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $796.75.

Waderich, Dennis Donald, Dow City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Banda, Rosa Angelica, Denison, Ia. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Crist, Nathun Owen, Marshalltown, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Brandt, Eric Richard, Council Bluffs, IA. Trespass 1st offense, $354.00.

Garcia Paz, Guadalupe, Denison, IA. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50.

Garcia Paz, Guadalupe, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Miller, Katherine Ann, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.59.

Behrendt, Nicole Sue, Dunlap, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Renz, Duane Leonard, Moorhead, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Blunk, William David, Kiron, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Posey, Raelynn Gwinette, Ida Grove, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.

Reese, Tanika Diane, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Vennink, Zachary Daniel, Dow City, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Williams, Rex Lester, Denison, IA. Failure to prove security against liability (non-accident), $486.25.

Bernal, Anayahira, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $400.00.

Birks, Amanda Nicole, Ida Grove, Ia. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.

Aragon, Yary Anasheleyla, Dow City, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.

Ritchey, Gregory Michael, Shenandoah, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.

Cervantes, Leticia Josefina, Denison, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $106.75.

Aldana Rodriguez, Javier, Denison, IA. Fail to yield entering through highway, $210.25.

Aldana Rodriguez, Javier, Denison, IA. Failure to have a valid license or permit for or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $400.00.

Cross, Kempson William , Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Non-scheduled traffic December 1 to December 14, 2022

Ibarra, Jaime, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $387.50

Monge, Brittany, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Lappe, Christopher Lawrence, Manilla, IA . DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Alcaraz, Miguel, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Scheduled Traffic December 15 to December 31, 2022

Hall, Emily Ann, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Nemitz, Barry Lee, Kiron, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (16 thru 20 over) , $193.00.

Krajicek, Kinsey J., Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Dickerson, Ashley Lynn, Ute, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Miller, Riley Kay, Schleswig, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $89.50.

Dimig, Darren Craig, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Otto, Austin Charles, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Carver, Tyler James, North Sioux City, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Greene, Noah Charles, Charter Oak, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Mbukuh, Sylvia Fri, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Heistand, Jenna Lynelle, Harlan, IA Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Woods, Holly Noel Renee, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Acosta Bustamante, Pedro Angel, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Chandler, Kyle Christopher, Schleswig, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Acosta Bustamante, Pedro Angel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Stinn, Kyle Joseph, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Beermann, Roger Lee, Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $89.50.

Delanty, Sarah Ann, Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mejia Garibay, Evan, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $118.25.

Anderson, Deborah Mae, Columbia, MO. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Molina Gomez, Amadeo Humberto, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Molina Gomez, Amadeo Humberto, Lincoln, NE. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

Sexton, Cameron James,Danbury, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Villagomez, Starrleigh Alexxa Allyson, Avoca, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ballantine, Piper Arlene, Sioux City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Schroeder, Dena Leann Denison, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability- accident, $796.75.

Buck, Erin Marie, Tennant, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Smith, Hailey Lynn, Des Moines, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Schaben, Benjamin W., Defiance, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Vonnahme, Jeffrey Keith, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Miller, Michael Joe, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Meiners, Dale John, Manilla, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Gorden, Blade Ian, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $267.75.

Ortiz Ramos, Eugenio Haroldo, Denison, IA. No valid driver’s license, $354.00.

French, Jacob Ryan, Castana, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Johannsen, Justin Russ, Kiron, IA. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $175.75.

Johannsen, Justin Russ, Kiron, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $149.88.

Downs, Tamra Nicole, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Schattschneider, Madalyn Gene, Titonka, IA. 6-10 over excessive speed — less than 55 mph zone, $118.25.

Lopez De Medina, Maria Teresa, Denison, IA. Fail to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Non-scheduled traffic December 15 to December 31, 2022

Martha Palma, Sergio , Omaha, NE. Driving while license under suspension, $347.50.

Fleshman, Travon Deandre Lloyd, Harlan, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Thornock, Darrin James, Schleswig, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.59.

Barroso Contreras, Fernando, Denison, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Cathcart, Alyssa Lee, Bennington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Mendoza, Rodrigo Arellano, Garland, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .