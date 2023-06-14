CRAWFORD COUNTY

Criminal: May 31 to June 5, 2023

Flores, Jorge Geovany, Denison, IA. Count 1: Assault with intent to inflict serious injury, 01/01/2023. Jail: 90 days, 06/02/2023. Timer served. Suspended jail: 90 days. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $565.61. 06/02/2023.

Count 2: Harassment - 2nd degree, 01/01/2023. Dismissed by court 06/02/2023.

Johnston, Tahara Renee, Denison, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, 10/09/2021. Jail: 45 days, 06/05/2022, credit for time served, concurrent w/CT II. Suspended jail: 45 days. Probation: 1 year, to corr. Services, concurrent w/CT II. Suspended fine. Court costs: $1135.00. 06/05/2022.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine 1st offense, 10/09/2021. Jail: 45 days, 06/05/2022, Credit for time served, concurrent w/CT I. Suspended jail: 45 days. Probation: 1 year, concurrent w/CT I. 06/05/2022.

Count 3: Violation of probation – 1985,10/09/2021. Dismissed by court, 06/02/2023.

HARRISON COUNTY

CRIMINAL: May 30 to June 6, 2023

Fisher, Patrick William, Ottumwa, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 05/19/2022. Jail: 60 days, 03/14/2023, Ct I & II to run conc w/each other w/CFTS suspended jail: 53 days, cmpltd 2nd chances program w/credit for 2 days towards jail. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 fine waived if deft provides valid DL w/i 4 months. Probation: 9 months, informal probation; obtain drug/alcohol eval & complete DD. 03/14/2023.

Count 2: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 05/19/2022. Dismissed by court, 03/14/2023.

Count 3: driving while barred,05/19/2022 jail: 60 days, 03/14/2023, cmpltd 2nd chances program w/credit for 2 days towards jail. Probation: 9 months. Suspended jail: 53 days, CTS I & III to run conc w/each other; CFTS. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $671.35

Count 4: Violation of probation – 1985, 05/01/2023. Dismissed by court. 06/05/2023.

Hagedorn, Chase James, Spencer, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 04/02/2023. Jail: 30 days, 05/31/2023. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $130.00. 05/31/2023. Court costs: $430.00.

Grow, William Payton, Papillion, NE. Count 1: Possession of a controlled sub, Cannabidiol 1st offense, 02/11/2023. Dismissed by court, 06/04/2023.

Count 2: Person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, 02/11/2023. Deferred judgment. Civil penalty: $430.00. Probation: 9 months, no crim viol;drug/alcohol eval; restitution; DDS. 06/04/2023.

Count 3:Possession of drug paraphernalia, 02/11/2023. Dismissed by court, 06/04/2023.

Gdowski, Edward Walter, Logan, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine 1st offense, 04/08/2023. Jail: 2 days, 06/05/2023. CTS in connection with this case. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. Court costs: $130.00. 06/05/2023.

Bowers, Teri Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 04/18/2023. Jail: 5 days, 06/02/2023, CTS in connection with this case . Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. Court costs: 06/02./2023.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine 1st offense, 04/18/2023. Dismissed by court, 06/02/2023.

Count 3: Possession of controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, 04/18/2023. Dismissed by court, 06/02/2023.

Walker, Jayla Lynn, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Possession of a controlled sub, Cannabidiol 1st offense, 04/20/2023. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $64.50. 06/02/2023.

Chatterton, Chelci Dawn, Little Sioux, IA. Count 1: Keeping a vicious dog, 04/22/2023.

OWI: May 31 to June 5, 2023

Ortega, Carlos Manfredo, Denison, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/04/2021. Jail: 30 days, 04/27/2022, credit for time served, in lieu-48 hr alcohol ed prog. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision informal probation: 1 year. Fine: $1,250.00, Court costs: $926.51. Reduce fine $625-proof valid temp rest license. 04//27/2022.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/26/2023. Dismissed by court, 05/31/2023.

HARRISON CO.

OWI: May 30 to June 6, 2023

Blimling, Patrick Warren Earl, Herman, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/31/2020. Jail: 2 days, 12/05/2022. Cmpltd 2nd chances program w/credit for 2 days towards jail. Fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $1,417.50. Probation: 9 months, informal probation: 1206/2020.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/23/2023. Dismssed by court 06/01/2023.