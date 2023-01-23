CR-B girls upset No. 6 Woodbine on Tigers' home floor

The Class 1A, sixth-ranked Woodbine girls suffered their first loss of the season last Friday night with a 46-45 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference action at Woodbine.

Woodbine led by eight at 27-19 at halftime and by four at 36-32 to start the fourth.

The Tigers then led 45-43 late when CR-B’s Aubrey Hofbauer drained a three-point attempt from the top of the key with just over seven seconds remaining to put the Crusaders ahead for good at 46-45.

A last-second effort from Woodbine failed as time expired.

The loss was the first in 14 games for Ryan Coenen’s Woodbine club, which also fell to 9-1 in RVC play after the defeat.

Aubrey Hofbauer finished with six points for CR-B.

Woodbine had a pair of double-digit scorers.

Addison Erickson hit three, three-point baskets, netting 13 points with three assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Charlie Pryor drained two long-range bombs, also finishing with 13 points to go with three boards, three assists, three assists and one block.

Amanda Newton contributed nine points, seven boards and one block.

Nicole Sherer had six points, four boards, three assist and three steals.

Nicole Hoefer finished with two points, nine boards, three assists and three steals, while Danyelle Steinkuehler had two points and two boards.

For the game, Woodbine was just 6-of-24 from three-point range and 14-of-44 overall from the field for 31.8 percent.

The Tigers also were 11-of-14 at the free throw line and turned the ball over 20 times in the loss.

CR-B’s win also avenged a 51-42 loss to Woodbine just 11 days prior on January 9 at Coon Rapids.