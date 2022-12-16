 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crawford County Community Foundation spring grant program now open

The Crawford County Community Foundation announced that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Crawford County. As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $130,000 is available to support Crawford County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is February 1.

Application details, a fact sheet and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Crawford County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system. Note that there is a new grant application portal this cycle; all applicants will need to create a new account when first accessing the application.

This cycle of grants is made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license. Only organizations providing services in Crawford County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.

The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a lasting impact on and in Crawford County. The Crawford County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will only be considered for one-time, non-recurring circumstances that improve the capacity of the organization to fulfill its mission.

Email Sunni Kamp at sunni@omahafoundation.org or Sydney Calcagno at sydney@omahafoundation.org or call 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the March board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.

Advisory board members of the Crawford County Community Foundation are Kelly Sonnichsen, of Denison, chair; Maura Sailer, of Denison, vice chair; Steve Vollstedt, of Manilla, secretary/treasurer; Steve Brownmiller, of Denison; Deb Garrett, of Dow City; Jace Hawley, of Vail; Paul Outhouse, of Schleswig; Deb Quandt, of Westside; and Sarah Weinbrandt, of Charter Oak.

Police Beat

Police Beat

Arrests and charges

December 8, 7:13 p.m.: Nyatew John Mamed, 30, of Denison, was arrested for possessing contraband in the Crawford County Jail and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 9, 1:01 p.m.: Kevin Aaron Fernando Baqueiro Moo, 23, of Schleswig, was charged with unlawful passing of a school bus – 1st offense. The bus was picking up students on South 16th Street in Denison.

Accidents

December 8, 4:39 p.m.: Officers Ten Eyck and Winey with the Denison Police Department were advised of a vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 30. Billy Humberto Garcia-Aguilar, 22, of Denison, was driving a red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on the highway when the deer crossed the road and was struck. The pickup received $5,000 damage to the front end. The pickup could be driven away from the scene.

December 8, 9:10 p.m.: A single-vehicle accident was reported by the Iowa State Patrol. The accident occurred on South Vail Road one-half mile south of Highway 30.

December 9, 2:21 a.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 59 and G Avenue, Schleswig. No damage could be observed on the vehicle. The driver was transported to his home in Schleswig.

December 9, 9:30 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that took place in the parking lot of the Family Table restaurant. A black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT was legally parked in the lot. An unknown vehicle struck the left rear door and left the scene. No transfer paint was observed on the Grand Prix and there were no surveillance cameras to record the incident.

December 9, 6:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries at Highway 30 and M Avenue, Vail. The Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were paged.

Fires

December 11, 11:13 a.m.: The Denison Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged to a structure fire on M Avenue, Denison.

December 9: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Ar-We-Va Community School about a handgun that was brought to school.

Other calls

December 8, 6 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a civil issue. He told the reporting party that the parties would need to come to an agreement or could each seek out the advice of an attorney.

December 10, 9:37 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an abandoned vehicle incident. An unplated white Ford Taurus had been in a field driveway (right of way of the road) at L Avenue and 210th Street for two days. A check on the vehicle identification number revealed an expired registration from Nebraska. Waderich Towing towed the abandoned vehicle on Sunday.

December 9, 10:23 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported on an incident in which a jail inmate fell. He requested assistance from the Denison Police Department as all deputies and the sheriff were busy with other calls. After he returned from a prisoner transfer to Ida County, Lt. Kluender went to Crawford County Memorial Hospital to relieve the police officer from guarding the inmate and returned the inmate to the jail after the inmate was released from the hospital emergency room.

December 10, 10:49 a.m.: A jailer at the Crawford County Jail reported that a male had collapsed.

December 10, 11:11 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about hunters shooting from a vehicle at the railroad bridge near Highway 30, Vail. He checked the area; no one was around.

December 10, 6:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a semi on the side of the road, possibly high centered, at Highway 59 and Q Avenue, Denison.

December 10, 6:30 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a box on a pallet in the middle of Highway 30 at Arion.

December 10, 9:55 p.m. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a fight at the Boyer Valley School gym in Dow City. Subjects were gone upon the arrival of the deputy.

December 10, 11:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a horse on the road at K Avenue and Highway 39, Denison. The investigating deputy was unable to locate the horse.

December 11, 6:16 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a broken pallet box on Highway 30 by the former county home east of Arion.

Ambulance calls

December 8, 11:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 3rd Avenue in Manilla.

December 10, 5:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 5th Avenue in Manilla.

December 11, 6:38 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Schleswig Fire Department responded to a medical call at an address on Elm Street in Schleswig.

December 11, 8:08 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call at an address on M47, Manilla.

