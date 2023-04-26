Criminal: 4-12 thru 4-18 — Crawford

Terpstra, Jessica Lee, Deloit, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred,operation of motor vehicle with expired license, 07/26/2023. Fine: $70.00, Court costs: $110.50, 4/13/2023.

Peters, Anthony Gene, Norfolk, NE. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 03/05/2020. Deferred judgment: 02/28/2022. Probation: 1 year, to Corr services. Civil penalty: $430.00, Court costs: $424.50, 03/28/2022. Revoked: deferred judgment revoked & probation revoked, 04/17/2023. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served, 04/17/2023. Suspended jail: 30 days. No supervision: informal probation. Fine: $430.00, 04/17/2023.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance 1st offense, 03/05/2020. Dismissed by court, 03/28/2022.

Count 3: Violation of probation – 1985, 12/04/2022. Other/miscellaneous, 04/17/2023. Comment: Costs, see CT I .

Count 4: Violation of probation – 1985, 01/12/2023. Other/miscellaneous, 04/17/2023. Comment: Costs, see CT I .

Bohrer, Chad Eugene, Malvern, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, 03/16/2022, Jail: 60 days, credit for time served, concurrent w/SRCR069328 & CT III. Suspended jail: 58 days. No supervision: 1 year, concurrent w/SRCR069328 & CT III. Suspended fine: Court costs: $381.25. 04/13/2023.

Count 2: Tampering with witness or juror, 03/16/2022. Dismissed by court, 94/13/2023. Jail: 60 days, 04/13/2023.

Count 3: Domestic abuse assault w/intent to inflict serious injury — 1st offense, 03/16/2022. Jail: 60 days, credit for time served, concurrent w/SRCR069328 & CT I. Suspended jail: 58 days, No supervision: 1 year, concurrent w/SRCR069328 & CT I. Suspended fine. Court costs: $381.25. 04/13/2023.

Calvo Zapon, Leandro Osbeli, Denison, IA. Count 1: Public intoxication, 04/16/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 04/17/2023.

Bohrer, Chad Eugene, Malvern, IA. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness — 1st offense, 03/08/2022. Jail: 30 days, Credit for time served, concurrent w/FECR069337. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision: 1 year , informal probation, concurrent w/FECR069337. Fine: $430.00. Court costs: $351.25. 04/13/2023.

Nava Espiritu, Rosemarie Esperanza Reyna, Denison, IA. Court 1: Possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 1st offense, 06/17/2022. Deferred judgment: 04/17/2023. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $100. 04/17/2023.

Anleu, Edmias , Denison, IA. Count 1: Public intoxication, 04/16/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75. 04/17/2023.

OWI: 4-12 thru 4-18 — Crawford