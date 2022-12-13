 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crawford County Farm Bureau honored for excellence

Connie Riesselman, Crawford County Farm Bureau voting delegate, accepting award from Brent Johnson, Iowa Farm Bureau president. Jeremy Stangl, president of Crawford County Farm Bureau was unavailable for the photo.

 Submitted photo

Crawford County Farm Bureau was recognized as an “Outstanding County Farm Bureau” during Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s 104th annual meeting December 6-7 in Des Moines.

The “outstanding” designation is awarded to Farm Bureaus that find unique ways to share about today’s modern agriculture, discuss important ag-related topics with elected officials and support community members in need.

“As a grassroots organization, everything we stand for starts with the county Farm Bureau,” said Brent Johnson, Iowa Farm Bureau president. “There’s no doubt the collective, year-round efforts of our members create a more vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and our communities.”

