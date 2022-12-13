Crawford County Farm Bureau honored for excellence

Crawford County Farm Bureau was recognized as an “Outstanding County Farm Bureau” during Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s 104th annual meeting December 6-7 in Des Moines.

The “outstanding” designation is awarded to Farm Bureaus that find unique ways to share about today’s modern agriculture, discuss important ag-related topics with elected officials and support community members in need.

“As a grassroots organization, everything we stand for starts with the county Farm Bureau,” said Brent Johnson, Iowa Farm Bureau president. “There’s no doubt the collective, year-round efforts of our members create a more vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and our communities.”