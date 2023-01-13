Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission to distribute funds

The Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission is now offering grants to be distributed this summer. Eligible recipients are groups improving historic sites that are open to the public.

The commission is able to send applications to all who qualify. Applications may also be picked up at the Crawford County Auditor’s Office on the second floor of the Crawford County Courthouse.

Details and qualifications are as follows:

The site must be located in Crawford County, can be publicly or privately owned, and must be accessible to the public. Properties used for personal residence and/or private use do not qualify.

Improvement projects have been started and completed between May 31, 2022 and June 1, 2023. Projects completed before May 31, 2022 do not qualify.

Improvements include activities such as landscaping, painting, wallpapering, refinishing wood, minor repairs, etc. Projects must enhance or improve the historic value of the property.

Receipts for completed projects must be submitted. Estimates in the form of vendor statements or written estimate quotes must be submitted for all projects started or contemplated. All evidence statements must be submitted with the grant application form.

No applications will be considered that are postmarked or hand delivered to the auditor’s office after March 31, 2023.

All projects must be completed on or before June 1, 2023.

Grand funds will be paid after completion of the project.

The commission encourages improvement projects, regardless of whether they involve sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Crawford County has many historic sites, several of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Local sites on the registry include the John Carey House, Clarence Chamberlin House, W.A. McHenry House and the Park Motel, all in Denison; the Klondike Hotel in Manilla, the Dow House in Dow City, and the Z.T. Dunham Stock Farm near Dunlap.