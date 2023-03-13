March 3-9
Warranty Deeds
Arlys Bohnker to Ryan Topf, NE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $403,293.
John Bohnker and Jean Bohnker to Ryan Topf, NE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Section, Willow Township; $403,293.
Kyle Bohnker and Joyce Bohnker to Ryan Topf, NE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $403,293.
Bruce Bohnker and Jacqueline Bohnker to Ryan Topf, NE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $403,293.
Robin Hovis and John Garrison Hovis to Ryan Topf, NE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $440,682.
Eric Bohnker and Tammie Bohnker to Ryan Topf, NE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $366,146.
John Bohnker and Jean Bohnker to David Topf, SE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $357.298.
Kyle Bohnker and Joyce Bohnker to David Topf, SE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $357,297.60.
Bruce Bohnker and Jacqueline Bohnker to David Topf, SE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $357,298.
Arlys Bohnker to David Topf, SE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $357,297.
Robin Hovis and John Garrison Hovis to David Topf, SE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $390,422.40.
Eric Bohnker and Tammie Bohnker to David Topf, SE1/4 Section 11, Willow Township; $324,387.
Katie Burns to Katie G. Kilnoski and Randy E. Kilnoski, Lot 2, Denison Purdy Hills 3rd Addition; $315,000.
Gary A. Hall to Gary A. Hall Trust, Gary A. Hall, Trustee, S1/2 NE1/4 Section 25, East Boyer Township; S1/2 SE1/4 Section 25, East Boyer Township; N1/2 NW1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; NW1/4 NE1/4 Section 36, East Boyer Township; S1/2 SW1/4 Section 30, Hayes Township; NW1/4 NW1/4 Section 31, Hayes Township; NE1/4 NW1/4 Section 31, Hayes Township; S1/2 NW1/4 Section 31, Hayes Township; W1/2 NE1/4 Section 31, Hayes Township.
Trail Crossing LLC to Keith E. Freese Living Trust, Keith E. Freese and Maureen M. Freese, Co-Trustees, SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 35, Jackson Township; $350,000.
Michael W. McMinemee and Jena McMinemee to Michael W. McMinemee and Jena McMinemee, E1/2 NE1/4 Section 21, East Boyer Township; SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 32, Milford Township; NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 32, Milford Township; SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 9, East Boyer Township; SW1/4 Section 9, East Boyer Township; W1/2 SE1/4 Section 9, East Boyer Township; SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 9, East Boyer Township; SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 9, East Boyer Township; SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 9, East Boyer Township.
Judy S. Lingle to Cynthia Fastje, Steven Lingle, Susan Weltz, Scott Lingle, Sylvia Brinker, Curtis Lingle, Brian Lingle and Judy S. Lingle LE, SW1/4 Section 14, Nishnabotna Township; NW1/4 Section 23, Nishnabotna Township; SE1/4 Section 23, Milford Township; E1/2 SW1/4 Section 23, Nishnabotna Township; SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 23, Nishnabotna Township; NE1/4 Section 23, Nishnabotna Township.
Karen Kahl to Coltin Kahl, NE1/4 SE1/4 Section 36, Hanover Township; $1.
Coltin Kahl and Codie Kahl to Karen Kahl, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 Block 107 Unit 2, Denison Original Town; $1.
Karen Kahl to Gary M. Kahl, Shelly R. Freese and Karen Kahl LE, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 Block 107 Unit 2, Denison Original Town; $1.
Gordon Quandt and Barbara Quandt to Gordon Quandt and Barbara Quandt, W1/2 NW1/4 Section 32, Charter Oak Township.
Quit Claim Deeds
Donna M. Kahl to Trent S. Kahl, SE1/4 SE1/4 Section 7, Washington Township; $1.
Contracts
Brian Bruck to Gerald Deets, Lots 16, 17 and 18 Block 5, Manilla Original Town; $37,500.
Sheriff’s Deed
James R. Steinkuehler, Crawford County Sheriffk, and Vance P. Goodwin to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, NW1/4 Section 21, Morgan Township; $106,744.
Federal Tax Lien
Internal Revenue Service to Doug Rice; $63,958.