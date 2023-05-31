Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thefts and Vandalism

On May 15 at 9:43 p.m. it was reported that a window was shot out of a pickup truck in Manilla, causing an unknown amount of damage.

Arrests

On May 4 at 1:42 a.m. Jonathan K. McLeod, 40, of Sealy, Texas, was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence, 1st offense.

On May 9 at 7:30 p.m. Jacob Redenius, 20, of Charter Oak, was arrested for domestic abuse assault after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute.

On May 15 at 8:52 p.m. Laurie J. Ricke, 51, of Kiron, was arrested for driving while suspended. She was also cited for operating a nonregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance. Verbal warnings were also issued for equipment violations.

On May 16 at 4:02 p.m. Casey Jo L. Putt of Manning, 33, was arrested on two Sac County warrants. She was then transported to the Sac County line.

Accidents

On April 19 a two vehicle accident occurred on Avenue C in Denison. Gerardo Banda, 60, of Denison, driver of a 1999 Mercury Mariner, was eastbound on Ave C, behind a 2018 Chevy Tahoe LT, driven by Brenda J. Meggers, 52, of Dow City. Meggers had stopped in traffic, due to non-contact vehicles ahead when her vehicle was rear ended by Banda, sho allegedly admitted to being distracted by looking out his left window. No injuries were reported. Banda was cited for failure to maintain control and his vehicle sustained approximately $9,000 damage. Meggers’s vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 damage.

On May 3 at 4:35 p.m. a two vehicle accident occurred on Avenue C in Denison. Bryan J. Bryant, 65, of Denison, driver of a 2005 Chevy Silverado, was westbound on Ave. C, when his vehicle was rear ended by a 2021 Chevy Silverado, driven by Kolby D. Stevenson, 20, of Holstein. Stevenson was cited for following too closely. Each vehicle sustained approximately $1,500 damage.