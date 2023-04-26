SMALL CLAIMS: 4-12 thru 4-18 — Crawford

Against: Mabior, Martha K., Denison, IA. In favor of: Nyicenhom, Maluk Deng, Storm Lake, IA. Judgment: $3,590.28. Court costs: $97.50.

Against: McMinemee, Rachel, Denison, IA. In favor of: H & R Accounst, Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment: $2,114.78 Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Avalos Valdez, Brisa , Denison, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Freese, Lyle Keenan, Denison, IA. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $1,330.28. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Dobernecker, Julie Ann, Charter Oak, IA. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $990.24. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Raymie II Bruce Stephen, Denison, IA. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $673.66. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Guerrero Campos, Aida L., Denison, IA. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $669.34. Court costs: $95.00.