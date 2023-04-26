Scheduled Traffic 4-12 thru 4-18 — Crawford
Tech, Seth Joseph Ross, Charter Oak, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Reid, Terry Dallas, Carroll, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Reid, Terry Dallas, Carroll, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50 .
Reid, Terry Dallas, Carroll, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Berry, Treyton Matthew, Manilla, IA. Unlawful use of license or non-operators ID card, $210.25.
De La Torre, Juan Manuel, St Joseph, MO. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Eichenberger, Evan A., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Blache, Orin Curtis, Metairie, LA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
People are also reading…
Arkfeld, Jill R., Defiance, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Arkfeld, Jill R., Defiance, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Mejia, Carlos, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Cardona Jr, Jose Alberto, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Reyes Zacarias, Alejandro, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), 89.50.
Reyes Zacarias, Alejandro, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Barroso Fonseca, Yulisa , Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Kotu, Mehari M., Kansas City, KS. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Carrizalez, Joel, Denison, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.
Zimmer, Melanie Renee Kalamazoo, MI. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Barksdale, Gavin Jackson, Dunlap, IA, Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Terziu, Vatan, Denison, IA. Poss/purch alcohol by person 18/19/20 – 1st offense, $354.00.
Lima Lopez, Gipsy Annalee, Denison, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.
Vandenberg, Kaylee Rose, Malvern, IA . Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Schiernbeck, Dawson Lee, Battle Creek, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $331.00.
Westphal, Darby, Ida Grove, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Woodard, James D., Charter Oak, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Muhlbauer, Gary Francis, Defiance, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Lee, Parker, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Munoz, Ashle, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Fischer, Ashley Lynn, Vail, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Byrne, Kyle Ryan, Spencer, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Hanigan, Marie Elizabeth, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Figueroa Lara, Alejandro. Denison, IA. Careless driving, $112.50
Houston, Jean Marie. Denison, IA. 1-5 over excessive speed-less than 55 mph zone, $89.50.
Non-scheduled traffic, 4-12 thru 4-18 — Crawford
Mejia, Carlos, Omaha, NE. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Robles, Jonathan, Denison, IA. Driving while license under suspension, $359.00.
Martin Lopez, Samuel Urbano, South Sioux City, NE. DUS — driving while license denied, susp,canceled or revoked, $347.50 .