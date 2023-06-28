OMAHA, Neb. (June 19, 2023) - College of Saint Mary announces its President's Honor Roll and Dean's List for outstanding academic performance for the spring 2023 semester. In total, 75 students were named to the President's Honor Roll, while 122 students were named to the Dean's List.

"This is a tremendous honor, which is a testament to the hard work our students put in throughout the semester," said Dr. Kimberly Allen, vice president for academic and student affairs. "I'm so proud of them, their accomplishments and their dedication and commitment to excellence."

To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above after completing at least 12 semester hours as full-time students. For inclusion on the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

College of Saint Mary - educating leaders since 1923. CSM is a Catholic university providing access to education for women in an environment that calls forth potential and fosters leadership. The University offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in many of today's highest-paying, in-demand fields, including physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, physical therapy, nursing, science, education, business and legal studies. Graduate programs are open to all.

CSM offers its student body an enriching collegiate experience that includes competitive athletics and a wide range of fine arts opportunities. A member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), CSM Flames student-athletes field teams in 11 competitive sports: basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, golf, bowling, competitive dance, swimming, tennis, track, and cross country. Fine arts play a significant role in rounding out an academic experience, and CSM provides students with the opportunity to continue their passion for music, art and drama.

Located in the heart of Omaha, home of four Fortune 500 companies, CSM's 40-acre campus is adjacent to Aksarben Village's vibrant and bustling retail and entertainment space, as well as Baxter Arena. CSM is minutes from world-class attractions such as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Joslyn Art Museum, Lauritzen Gardens and CHI Health Center Omaha.

To learn more about College of Saint Mary, see CSM.edu, or contact Leeanna Ellis, PR strategist and content writer. 402-399-2349 . lellis@csm.edu

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, CLASS, HONORS

Logan, IA

Reahgan Stueve, General Studies, Senior, Dean's List

Missouri Valley, IA