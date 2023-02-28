Tay Grover and Dierk McCollough of the Denison Youth Wrestling Club competed at the Iowa AAU Championships February 25-26 at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

Grover placed third in the A94 bracket with a 5-1 record in matches for the weekend.

McCollough, on the other hand, competed in the A98 bracket and finished 0-2 in his matches.

Grover won three of his matches by pins and another by a technical fall en route to placing third.

Grover is the son of Brooke Hillhouse of Denison and attends Denison Elementary School, while Dierk is the son of Brad and Tami McCollough of Vail and attends Zion Lutheran School at Denison.