The Denison-Schleswig bowling teams were winners over Red Oak on February 3 at Red Oak Lanes.

The D-S varsity girls won 2,188-2,016.

Brittany Musgrave led the way with a 345 series after shooting games of 182 and 163, respectively.

She was followed by Leigha Brungardt (162-169—331), Brianna Musgrave (164-131—295), Taylor Totten (127-145—272), Alexis Hartwig (146-111—257) and Calli Korner (153-92—245).

The D-S junior varsity girls topped Red Oak, 2,030-1,353.

Maggie Hennings led D-S after shooting games of 179 and 192 for a 371 series.

The D-S varsity boys knocked off Red Oak, 2,784-2,397.

Christian Schmadeke bowled a 448 series to lead D-S with games of 244 and 204, respectively.

He was followed by Lucas Segebart (177-225—402), Jake Fink (233-156—389), Wyatt Randeris (158-179—337), Ethan Totten (162-144—306) and Derek Scheuring (125-166—291).

The D-S junior varsity boys earned a 2,453-1,714 victory at Red Oak.

Bradyn Schillerberg led the Monarchs with a 39 series, as he fired games of 155 and 204.