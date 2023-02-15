The Denison-Schleswig bowling teams hosted Clarinda in their final home matches at Lucky Lanes on February 6 at Denison.

Clarinda beat the D-S girls, 2,450-2,373, while the visiting Cardinal boys earned a 2,870-2,852 victory over the Monarchs.

Claire Miller led the D-S girls with a 370 series after shooting games of 184 and 186, respectively.

Nevaeh Brandt tossed a 340 series (158-182).

She was followed by Brianna Musgrave (154-182—336), Brittany Musgrave (159-144—303), Leigha Brungardt (108-121—229) and Alexis Hartwig (136-93—229).

Clarinda also won the junior varsity girls’ match, 1,942-1,757.

Taylor Totten led the D-S girls with a 291 series, firing games of 187 and 104.

She was followed by Isabel Westphalen (129-148—277), Charlotte Schrum (127-133—260), Calli Korner (101-106—207) and Emily Bahnsen (103-98—201).

Leading the D-S varsity boys was Jake Fink with a 403 series. He shot games of 201 and 202, respectively.

Christian Schamdeke turned in a 364 series with games of 211 and 153.

He was followed by Ethan Totten (153-201—354), Wyatt Randeris (152-162—314), Lucas Segebart (168-131—299) and Derek Scheuring (155-137—292).

The D-S junior varsity boys picked up a 2,257-2,178 victory.

Haiden Fineran led the Monarchs with a 339 series (137-202).

He was followed by Josh Holm (182-142—324), Gavin Schmadeke (118-175—293), Jett Paulsen (137-155-292), Cristian Requeno (101-124—225) and Bradyn Schillerberg (131-90—221).