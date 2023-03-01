The Denison-Schleswig girls’ and boys’ bowling teams competed in the Class 2A portion of the state tournament on February 21 at Cadillac Lanes at Waterloo.

Eight girls’ and boys’ teams qualified for state with all of the teams bowling 15 baker games to determine bracketing.

Teams then bowled a best three-of-five baker games to advance to the semifinals and championship matches.

The D-S girls shot a team total of 2,694 after the initial 15 baker games for fifth place among the eight teams.

D-S took on the fourth team Newton (2,758) in bracket play with the Cardinals picking up a 3-1 victory over the Monarchs.

Newton won the first two baker games (193-174, 190-124). D-S took the third (170-158), but the Cardinals would advance with a 175-174 victory in the fourth.

Newton then would fall 3-2 to Keokuk in the semifinals. The Cardinals then took home fourth place after a 3-2 setback to Western Dubuque in the third-place match.

Lewis Central from the Hawkeye 10 Conference claimed the state title for the girls.

Sixth from the initial baker games, LC topped No. 3 Le Mars (3-2), No. 7 Western Dubuque (3-2) and No. 1 Keokuk (3-2) to bring home the title.

Members of the team for D-S were Brianna Musgrave, Brittany Musgrave, Claire Miller, Nevaeh Brandt, Leigha Brungardt and Alexis Hartwig.

“The girls bowled really well during the first 15 baker games. It was some of their best baker bowling all season,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Shelby Brawner.

The D-S boys shot a team total of 2,775 during the initial baker games, good for seventh overall out of the eight teams.

The Monarchs took on No. 2 Clinton in bracket play and River Kings rallied for a 3-2 victory after D-S had won the first two baker games.

D-S won games one and two (197-180, 221-216), but Clinton then rallied with three straight baker wins of 225-192, 192-183 and 212-178.

Clinton then fell 3-0 to No. 6 Fort Dodge in the semifinals before knocking off No. 1 North Scott (3-1) in the third-place match.

Fort Dodge went on to capture the 2A state boys’ team championship with a 3-2 triumph over No. 3 Decorah in the title matchup.

Members of the D-S boys’ team were Christian Schmadeke, Jake Fink, Derek Scheuring, Lucas Segebart, Ethan Totten and Wyatt Randeris.

“The boys started off really well during the first 15 baker games, but the lane changes got the best of them,” Brawner noted.

“Once they switched lanes, they struggled to throw strikes. Fortunately, they were able to pick up their spares that kept them going.”

“They won their first two games against Clinton in bracket play and needed only one more win to move on, but unfortunately, the pins didn’t fall for them like they wanted them to,” Brawner stated.

Team standings after the baker games are below.

Girls

1. Keokuk 2,902; 2. Central DeWitt 2,834; 3. Le Mars 2,813; 4. Newton 2,758; 5. Denison-Schleswig 2,694; 6. Lewis Central 2,651; 7. Western Dubuque 2,646; 8. Decorah 2,465

Boys

1. North Scott 3,206; 2. Clinton 3,201; 3. Decorah 3,053; 4. Independence 3,047; 5. Le Mars 3,044; 6. Fort Dodge 2,952; 7. Denison-Schleswig 2,775; 8. Newton 2,613