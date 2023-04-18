The Denison-Schleswig boys’ golf team shot a 368 total for 12th place at the Spencer Invitational on April 17.
Hull, Western Christian took first place overall with a team score of 317.
Clear Lake was second at 324.
Western Christian’s Caleb Douma earned medalist honors with a 73 over 18 holes.
Easton Emery paced the D-S boys, placing ninth overall with a 78 (38-40).
He was followed by Landon Wulf (39-45--84), Cody Schulte (54-48--102), Malachi Esteves (55-49--104), Nash Langenfeld (51-55--106) and Kole Towne (54-55--109).
Final Team Standings
1. Hull, Western Christian 317; 2. Clear Lake 324; 3. Kuemper Catholic 325; 4. Spencer 327; 5. Webster City 328; 6. Spirit Lake 338; 7. tie: Emmetsburg and Harlan 339; 9. Storm Lake 345; 10. Estherville-Lincoln Central 351; 11. Carroll High 362; 12. Denison-Schleswig 368; 13. tie: Algona and Cherokee 382