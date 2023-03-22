Willie Baughman’s Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team participated in the Buena Vista University Indoor on Friday at Storm Lake.

D-S was able to capture three events.

Individually, Leo Flores won the 800-meter run in two minutes, 06.87 seconds, while Brian Ibarra took gold in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.11.

And, the Monarchs’ distance medley relay team of Jake Fink, David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers and Flores crossed first in 3:52.08.

Garret Plagge took second in the shot put with a toss of 41 feet, 7 inches.

D-S also took second in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Fink, Ibarra, Brayden Adams and Camdyn Nemitz ran 39.65, while the 4x200 foursome of Anthony Arambula, Wiebers, Fink and Cardenas ran 1:37.63.

Chandler Perrien had the team’s lone third-place finish with an effort of 56.84 in the 400-meter dash.

Nemitz ran fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.91.

Brailyn Desy finished seventh in the 200-meter dash in 25.58.

And, eighth-place efforts went to Arambula in the 60 meters (7.66) and Dominik Garcia in the 200 meters (25.97).