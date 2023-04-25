The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team picked up a 7-2 victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert on April 24 at Denison.

The win was the third in a row for Aaron Ratliff’s D-S club, which improved to 6-1 overall in matches on the season.

D-S won four of six singles matches and swept the visiting Falcons in doubles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Carson Seuntjens at No. 1, Gavin Hipnar at No. 4, Blaine Brodsky at No. 5 and Cole Kastner at No. 6.

“Usually coming off prom weekend, we usually look a little tire on the court. Today, the guys looked refreshed and ready to play,” commented Ratliff.

“St. Albert added a couple of promising freshmen to their lineup and made things a little more difficult in singles, but fortunately, our doubles play was strong and we escaped with a 7-2 win,” he added.

In junior varsity action, Hunter Pieper and Ryder Lee each won singles matches for D-S, while the two also teamed up to win their doubles match.

Results from April 24 are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Cole Pekny, 8-1; No. 2 - Noah Narmi (SA) defeated Braden Curnyn, 8-2; No. 3 - McDoy Daley (SA) defeated Wyatt Johnson, 9-7; No. 4 - Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated William Tallman, 8-1; No. 5 - Blaine Brodsky (D-S) defeated Nolan Smith, 8-1; No. 6 - Cole Kastner (D-S) defeated Jaxson Lehnen, 8-6

Doubles

No. 1 - Johnson/Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Pekn/Narmi, 8-2; No. 2 - Curnyn/Hipnar (D-S) defeated Narmi/White, 8-2; No. 3 - Brodsky/Kastner (D-S) defeated Arculeo/Hu, 8-0