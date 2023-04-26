The Denison-Schleswig boys earned a 164-171 victory over Carroll High in golf action on April 25 at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
Easton Emery of D-S took home medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 39.
Monarch teammate Landon Wulf was runnerup medalist with a 40.
Michael Collins carded a 42 for D-S. Cody Schulte fired a 43. Jett Paulsen had a 47 with Kole Towne netting a 51.
In junior varsity action, D-S edged Carroll by a 209-212 margin.
Nash Langenfeld led D-S with a48.
He was followed by Aiden March (52), Malachi Esteves (54), Bradyn Schillerberg (55), Huntur Johannsen (56) and Gavin Bral (57).