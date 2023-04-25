The Denison-Schleswig boys’ golf team hosted the Monarch Invitational on April 24 at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
John Heiden’s D-S club shot a team total of 360 to place ninth out of the 11 participating schools.
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn claimed the team title with a 313 tally. Kuemper Catholic was runnerup at 322.
Easton Emery paced the D-S boys with an 18-hole round of 82 after shooting nine-hole efforts of 42 and 40, respectively.
Landon Wulf carded an 87 (39-48).
He was followed by Cody Schulte (43-49--92), Malachi Esteves (50-49--99), Nash Langenfeld (47-57--104) and Bradyn Schillerberg (53-62--115).
Final Team Standings
1. ADM 313; 2. Kuemper Catholic 322; 3. Glenwood 341; 4. Spencer 342; 5. Lewis Central 346; 6. Atlantic 346; 7. Harlan 349; 8. Carroll High 358; 9. Denison-Schleswig 360; 10. Fremont-Mills 394; 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert 481