The Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team picked up a 3-2 victory over Lewis Central on April 11 at Council Bluffs.

The win snapped a two-match losing streak for D-S, which improved to 1-2 overall in matches on the year.

Jackson Saravia scored two goals to lead D-S, while Angela Jimenez added one goal for the Monarchs, which got off a total of 20 shots, including 16 on goal.

D-S trailed 2-1 at halftime before rallying for two goals in the second half.

“Our young squad continues to grow and mature as a team. The victory was much-needed and allow us to grow in our confidence offensively and defensively,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Desy.