The 2022-23 Denison-Schleswig boys’ basketball team was honored at its postseason awards banquet recently.

Derek Fink’s D-S club shared the Hawkeye 10 Conference championship with Harlan at 9-1, while the Monarchs finished 16-6 overall on the year.

Senior Carson Seuntjens was tabbed as the team’s most valuable player after averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while sinking a team-high 45 three-point baskets.

Seuntjens was one of three players in the H-10 to earn unanimous first-team honors and landed a spot on the top unit for the second year in a row.

Named the team’s offensive MVP, Seuntjens also was named to the Class 3A, All-Substate 1 team.

Senior Jaxon Wessel was recognized as the team’s defensive player of the year.

Wessel averaged 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this past season, while hitting 24 three-point baskets with 34 assists and 34 steals.

Senior Gavin Hipnar was named the Monarchs’ sixth-man of the year after averaging 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game with 22 total shot blocks to his credit.

Senior Ricardo Casillas was named the team’s most improved player after a year in which he averaged 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Junior Gage Head was named the team’s newcomer of the year.

Seuntjens, Wessel and Hipnar all were honored as team captains as well.

Junior Luke Wiebers joined Seuntjens on the H-10 first team, while Wessel and junior Lance Arkfeld were honorable mention all-league picks.

Casillas and fellow-senior Lucas Segebart also were honored as academic all-conference recipients.