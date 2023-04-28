Willie Baughman’s Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team tallied 117 points to place second out of eight schools at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Track and Field Invitational on April 27 at Mapleton.

West Monona earned the team title with 160 points.

D-S athletes finished with six personal records on the night.

Individual titles for D-S went to Brian Ibarra in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.18 seconds) and Leo Flores in the 800-meter run (2:02.34).

Both times for Ibarra and Flores were personal bests.

The sprint medley and distance medley relay teams took gold as well.

The sprint medley foursome of Brailyn Desy, David Cardenas, Anthony Arambula and Ethan Perrien ran 1:40.19, while the distance medley club of Cardenas, Arambula, Ethan Perrien and Flores ran 3:43.63.

Garret Plagge took second in the discus with a toss of 131-3, while Ibarra was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.57.

Individual thirds went to Desy in the 100-meter dash in a personal-best time of 11.52 and Chandler Perrien in the 400-meter dash in 56.11.

The shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relay teams ran third.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Camdyn Nemitz, Ibarra, Brayden Adams and Francisco Escalante ran 1:11.52, while the 4x400 squad of Ethan Perrien, Chandler Perrien, Ibarra and Flores circled the track in 3:40.37.

Arambula placed fourth in the long jump at 18-1 1/2.

Cardenas ran fourth in the 200-meter dash in 24.25, while the 4x200 relay team of Arambula, Linkin Beeck, Nemitz and Dominic Garcia ran 1:39.92.

Individual fifths went to Adams in the 110 hurdles in a personal-best time of 18.56 and Ethan Olsen in the 1,600-meter run in 5:32.62.

And, the 4x100 relay foursome of Desy, Nemitz, Beeck and Ryan Slechta finished fifth in 48.14.

“We really had a good night running, as we as having success in the field events,” commented Baughman.

“We scored in double points in five events, which were huge in helping us beat the third-place team by just two points,” he added.

Final Team Standings

1. West Monona 160; 2. Denison-Schleswig 117; 3. Lawton-Bronson 115; 4. Ridge View 98.50; 5. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 73.50; 6. Kingsley-Pierson/WC 71; 7. Boyer Valley 59; 8. Siouxland Christian 34