D-S boys take care of LC in Hawkeye 10 play

Denison-Schleswig landed four boys in double figures on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs came away with a 70-58 victory over Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference action at Council Bluffs.

The win was the third in a row for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which moved to 6-1 in H-10 play and 8-2 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) league contest with Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.

D-S and LC were tied at 19-19 after one quarter, but then the Monarchs outscored the Titans 18-13 in the second to take a 37-32 lead into the halftime locker room.

A 17-16 scoring advantage for D-S in the third put the Monarchs up by six at 54-48 going into the fourth.

D-S then scored 16 of the 26 points over the final eight minutes for the 12-point win, which improved the Monarchs to 5-1 on the road this season.

Luke Wiebers paced D-S with 18 points.

Carson Seuntjens and Lance Arkfeld each netted 14 points with Jaxon Wessel contributing 11 points.

Ricardo Casillas finished with five points, while Jake Fink and Gavin Hipnar each had four points for the Monarchs.

“One of the toughest road trips I believe in our conference is Lewis Central. Against one of the perennial powers in our conference and typically a game that is going to come down to matching physicality, taking care of the ball and rebounding in the trenches,” commented Fink.

“And after the first 3 minutes, I thought we responded to all of those challenges,” he added.

“Arkfeld did a tremendous job against a really phsycial team in the post to get us going in the first half. His ability to dominate in the low block allowed us some more freedom on the perimeter where they were really pressuring us.”

“Also give credit to our other posts Hipnar and Casillas, whom also did a great job of being the aggressor and not being overwhelmed by the phsyicality,” Fink remarked.

“Additionally, our guards did a great job of handling pressure all night. I was proud of our guys and proud of their performance tonight to get a big road win,” noted Fink, who was pitted against his previous assistant coach Ricky Torres, a graduate of Denison High School and now the head coach at Lewis Central.

JV results

Lewis Central won the junior varsity game, 56-32.

Easton Emery led D-S with 11 points.

Kole Towne added eight points. Cody Schulte also had five points for the Monarchs, which trailed 19-16 at halftime.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen boys suffered a 60-38 loss to Lewis Central.

Linkin Beeck paced the D-S boys with 14 points.

Blaine Grady also had eight points. Camdyn Nemitz finished with five points. Santiago Lopez had four points as well for the Monarchs.