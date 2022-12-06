D-S boys wrestle at Dan Hill Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team competed at the Dan Hill Invitational on Saturday at Harlan.

Nick Bradley’s D-S club tallied 82 points to take home eighth place in the final team standings.

Highlighting the day for D-S was senior Jaxson Hildebrand, who won all three of his matches at 220 pounds to win the championship.

His 5-2 victory over Mason Koehler of Glenwood in the title match also garnered him his 100th career match win, as he became the first wrestler under Bradley’s watch to achieve that feat.

Hildebrand pinned Perry’s Kevin Colin in his first match in 3:23. He was a 3-1 winner over Winterset’s Jaydn Cooper in the semifinal round.

Fourth-place efforts for D-S went to Jordan Von Tersch at 182 (2-2) and Garret Plagge at heavyweight (2-2).

Placing fifth for the Monarchs were Kaiden Krajicek at 132 (2-2), James Lemon at at 145 (1-2) and Joel Murillo at 195 (0-2).

Other wrestlers who competed for D-S on Saturday were Jayden Vang at 113 (0-2), Jayden Bradley at 120 (0-2), Jackson Graeve at 126 (1-2), Angelo Perez at 138 (0-2) and Ismael Alfaro at 160 (0-2).

“The Harlan tournament is always a tough tournament. I’m extremely proud of how hard ourguys worked today. Our younger wrestlers got their first taste of a varsity tournament,” commented Bradley.

“This was a good learning experience for them, as they will continue to work and get better each day. I continue to remind them that this is a process and they have to trust that,” he added.

“Hildebrand also captured his 100th win today. He is the first wrestler I have coached that has reached this milestone. This is a huge accomplishment for him and now sits 19 wins away from tying the all-time Denison win record,” Bradley stated.