D-S freshmen boys topped by Fort Dodge

The Denison-Schleswig freshmen lost a tight 35-27 decision in football action last Friday at Denison.

D-S went up 7-0 after a 45-yard touchdown pass from Camdyn Nemitz to Jayden Bradley.

The Monarchs upped their lead to 13-0 in the second quarter after Ryan Slechta blocked a punt inside the Dodgers’ five-yard line and recovered in the end zone by Nemitz.

Fort Dodge then would score twice before halftime and take a 14-13 lead at the break.

The Dodgers tacked on two more scores in the third quarter extending their lead to 28-13 going into the fourth.

With first and goal at the one-yard line for D-S, the Monarchs got a quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Blaine Grady to make it 28-19, as the two-point conversion failed.

Fort Dodge scored another touchdown with five minutes left to make it 35-19.

D-S scored the game’s final touchdown in the last minute on a Cole Kastner scamper. The Monarchs converted the two-point play to make it a 35-27 final.

The ensuing onside kick attempt by D-S was recovered by Fort Dodge.