 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S freshmen fall to Fort Dodge

  • 0

The Denison-Schleswig freshmen lost a tight 35-27 decision in football action last Friday at Denison.

D-S went up 7-0 after a 45-yard touchdown pass from Camdyn Nemitz to Jayden Bradley.

The Monarchs upped their lead to 13-0 in the second quarter after Ryan Slechta blocked a punt inside the Dodgers’ five-yard line and recovered in the end zone by Nemitz.

Fort Dodge then would score twice before halftime and take a 14-13 lead at the break.

The Dodgers tacked on two more scores in the third quarter extending their lead to 28-13 going into the fourth.

With first and goal at the one-yard line for D-S, the Monarchs got a quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Blaine Grady to make it 28-19, as the two-point conversion failed.

Fort Dodge scored another touchdown with five minutes left to make it 35-19.

People are also reading…

D-S scored the game’s final touchdown in the last minute on a Cole Kastner scamper. The Monarchs converted the two-point play to make it a 35-27 final.

The ensuing onside kick attempt by D-S was recovered by Fort Dodge.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Terence R. Boeck

Terence R. Boeck

Funeral services for Terence R. Boeck, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Richard “Dick” Peters

Richard “Dick” Peters

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” Peters, 88, of Denison, formerly of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Imma…

Curtiss Bruhn

Curtiss Bruhn

Funeral services for Curtiss Bruhn, 81, of Norwalk, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, at the Huebner Funer…

Trick-or-treat at Nelson Park

Trick-or-treat at Nelson Park

Costumed characters roamed Nelson Park for first-ever trick-or-treat at the campgrounds. The event was from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Clayton Nobiling

Clayton Nobiling

Funeral services for Clayton Nobiling, 81, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia w…