D-S freshmen girls defeat BV

The Denison-Schleswig 9-10 girls earned a 42-27 victory over Boyer Valley in basketball action last Saturday at Dunlap.
Tanna Petersen paced the D-S girls with nine points.
Norah Huebert and Sara Mun each had seven points. Ava Pauley and Lyli Morgan each had five points.
Kyia Clark netted four points. Lauryn Turin finished with three points, while Gracen Plagge had two points for the Monarchs.
Tags
Todd J Danner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today