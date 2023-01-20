 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S freshmen girls defeat BV

  • 0

The Denison-Schleswig 9-10 girls earned a 42-27 victory over Boyer Valley in basketball action last Saturday at Dunlap.

Tanna Petersen paced the D-S girls with nine points.

Norah Huebert and Sara Mun each had seven points. Ava Pauley and Lyli Morgan each had five points.

Kyia Clark netted four points. Lauryn Turin finished with three points, while Gracen Plagge had two points for the Monarchs.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular