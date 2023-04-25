The Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team shot a team score of 457 at the Spencer Invitational on April 24.
Emily Bahnsen led D-S with an 18-hole round of 111 (56-55).
She was followed by Ava Pauley (59-54--113), Tanna Petersen (62-53--115), Maggie Hennings (56-62--118), Isabel Jepsen (63-62--125) and Quinlan Bygness (65-63--128).
