D-S girls fall at home to Cyclones

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls shot just 23 percent from the field in a 53-30 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Harlan on Friday night at Denison.
The loss was the second consecutive for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 1-3 in conference play and 1-4 overall.
Harlan jumped up 17-8 over D-S after one quarter of play and went into halftime with a 26-19 advantage.
The Cyclones gained a little breathing room in the third quarter, outscoring the Monarchs by a 16-4 margin en route to a 42-23 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
For the game, D-S was just 5-of-23 from three-point range and 6-25 from two-point range, as the Monarchs finished 11-of-48 overall from the floor.
D-S also was just 3-of-8 at the free throw line.
People are also reading…
Harlan, on the other hand, was 4-of-17 from behind the three-point arc and 21-of-47 overall from the field for 45 percent.
The Cyclones were 7-of-15 at the foul line.
“Harlan’s pressure caused us some problems that lead to a lot of easy baskets and points for them. Also they play a very physical style of ball and with how the game was called, we couldn’t match their physicality,” commented Mich.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well, either. We’re going to shoot a lot of threes. I can live with that, but we have to do a better job of shooting inside the three-point arc,” he added.
“Harlan also controlled the boards. For the majority of the game, we were one-and-done in getting shots off,” noted Mich, whose team managed only eight offensive boards and was outrebounded by a 33-30 margin.
“We also had 20 turnovers with most of them leading to points for Harlan,” Mich stated.
Kiana Schulz led D-S with 17 points, including 14 in the first half alone.
She hit all five of her team’s three-point efforts, as she netted 15 of her 17 points from that range.
Schulz also pulled down five rebounds.
Whitlee Auen added four points, five steals, two boards and two assists.
Olivia Meyer had four points, four boards and two assists.
Mayah Slater finished with three points, five boards, one assist and one steal.
Claire Leinen wound up with two points, two assists and one board as well for the Monarchs.
JV results
Harlan won the junior varsity game, 34-22.
Samantha Chandler paced D-S with seven points, adding five steals and two rebounds.
Mayah Slater had four points, five boards and three steals. Kamden Bruhn also had four points and four boards.
Quinlan Bygness finished with three points and three steals. Claire Leinen had two points and two boards, while Sara Mun had two points and one board.
Lola Mendlik grabbed three boards as well for the Monarchs.