The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls concluded their regular season on the hardwood floor on February 10, as the Monarchs suffered a 60-34 nonconference loss to Glenwood at Denison.

It was the fifth straight setback for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which will take a 3-17 overall record into a Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinal game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Wednesday night at Sergeant Bluff.

Glenwood led 22-13 after one quarter and went into halftime up 14 at 36-22. The Rams then outscored the Monarchs 15-3 in the third quarter for a 51-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Each team scored nine points over the final eight minutes.

D-S struggled offensively, as the Monarchs were just 1-of-19 from three-point range and 11-of-52 overall from the floor for 21 percent.

D-S also was 11-of-23 at the free throw line.

Glenwood, on the other hand, was 3-of-13 from behind the three-point arc and 23-of-49 overall from the field for 47 percent.

The Rams went to the free throw line 17 times with 11 makes to their credit.

Mayah Slater led the D-

S girls with her first career double-double performance of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with one steal.

Her 16 points also were a career-best, as she netted 13 of her 16 points in the first half to help keep the Monarchs close.

Claire Leinen had three points, four boards, two assists and one steal.

Samantha Chandler added three points, two boards, one assist and one steal. Kaitlyn Bruhn also had three points and nine boards.

Chloe Mendenhall tallied three points with one board.

Kiana Schulz netted two points with one board, one assist and one steal before leaving the game late in the third quarter after banging heads with Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp going for a loose ball.

Olivia Meyer and Sara Mun each had two points as well for the Monarchs, which had a 39-31 advantage on the glass, but turned the ball over 23 times to 17 violations for the Rams.

Glenwood defeated D-S for the second time this season, following up a 65-42 Hawkeye 10 Conference triumph over the Monarchs back on December 6 at Glenwood.

“Glenwood has a nice team. The Hopp girl is one of the best and she pretty much had her way with us,” commented Mich.

“Our girls competed, but we just had stretches when we struggled offensively and that’s been the story of our season,” he added.

“Schulz wound up breaking her nose late in the third. I could tell once she took the towel off her nose. This is my 15th year and I’ve never seen anything like what’s happening to us this year as far as injuries. It’s just been incredible.”

“Slater had a great game for us. She kept us in the game in the first half,” Mich said.

JV results

Glenwood won the junior varsity game, 45-30. Gaby Cardenas led D-S with six points and four rebounds.

Lola Mendlik added five points and six steals, while Kyia Clark had five points and two boards for the Monarchs.