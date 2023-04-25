The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ tennis team suffered a 6-3 setback to Council Bluffs St. Albert on April 24 at Denison.

The loss snapped a two-match winning streak for Spencer Pauley’s D-S club, which fell to 3-2 overall on the season.

Winners in singles play for D-S were Kiana Schulz at No. 1 and Abby Gutierrez at No. 2.

Schulz and Claire Leinen teamed up to win the lone doubles match for the Monarchs in the No. 1 position.

“We knew today was going to be tough. St. Albert returned almost all of their team from last year,” commented Pauley.

“Their depth was just too much for us to handle,” he added.

St. Albert also won six of 10 doubles matches against D-S in junior varsity play.

Winning their doubles matches for the Monarchs were the teams of Olivia Meyer and Shelby Kastner, Abbey Meseck and Yaretzi Alleman, Alleman and Yary Aragon and Adrianna Lupian and Cecelia Espita.

“Schulz and Gutierrez played their best matches of their careers,” Pauley said.

“Schulz and Leinen also played well in doubles play, as they beat an opponent that is probably top three in the Hawkeye 10 Conference,” Pauley remarked.

Results from April 24 are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Landry Miller, 8-3; No. 2 - Abby Gutierrez (D-S) defeated Georgie Bohnet, 8-3; No. 3 - Lexi Narmi (SA) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-3; No. 4 - Mari Valdivia (SA) defeated Claire Leinen, 8-4; No. 5 - Lily Barnes (SA) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-3; No. 6 - Ella Narmi (SA) defeated Zoey Soma, 8-2

Doubles

No. 1 - Schulz/Leinen (D-S) defeated Bohnet/Lexi Narmi, 8-5; No. 2 - Miller/Ella Narmi (SA) defeated Gutierrez/Johnson, 8-4; No. 3 - Valdivia/Barnes (SA) defeated Ahrenholtz/Beery, 8-2