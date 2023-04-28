The Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team dropped a 210-225 decision to Kuemper Catholic in action on April 27 at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
Addy Beiter of Kuemper Catholic earned medalist honors with a 44. Lady Knight teammate Elsa Tiefenthaler was runnerup medalist with a 50.
Emily Bahnsen led the D-S girls with a nine-hole round of 50.
Ava Pauley added a 57 for the Monarchs.
She was followed by Maggie Hennings (58), Tanna Petersen (60), Quinlan Bygness (64) and Isabel Jepsen (70).