The Denison-Schleswig girls’ basketball team was recently recognized at its postseason awards banquet.

The D-S girls went 3-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 3-18 overall under veteran head coach Adam Mich.

Junior Kiana Schulz was named the team’s most valuable player after leading D-S in scoring and rebounding with averages of 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

She also knocked down a team-high 46 three-point baskets with 37 assists, 22 steals and four shot blocks to her credit.

Schulz earned a spot on the Hawkeye 10 All-Conference second team for her play during the 2022-23 season.

Junior Addison Inman earned the team’s Miss Rebound Award, as she pulled down 5.1 boards per contest for the Monarchs.

Senior Kaitlyn Bruhn earned the team’s Monarch Spirit Award, while sophomore Samantha Chandler was named the team’s most improved player.

Sophomore Mayah Slater also was recognized as the junior varsity player of the year.

At the varsity level, Slater averaged 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Monarchs.

Bruhn and fellow-seniors Lauren Bowker and Olivia Meyer all were honored as team captains as well.