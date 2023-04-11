The Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team shot a team score of 222 to take third place in triangular competition on April 10 at the Nishna Hills Golf Course at Atlantic.
Atlantic took first place at 190 with Kuemper Catholic second at 208.
Addy Beiter of Kuemper Catholic took home medalist honors with a 40.
Atlantic’s Belle Berg was runnerup medalist with a 41.
Tanna Petersen paced the D-S girls with a nine-hole round of 51.
Maggie Hennings and Emily Bahnsen each carded a 56s.
Quinlan Bygness shot a 59. Gracie Outhouse added a 61 with Ava Pauley shooting a 71 for the Monarchs.