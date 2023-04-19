Atlantic earned a 166-184 victory over Denison-Schleswig in boys’ golf action on April 18 at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.
Easton Emery of D-S was your medalist with a nine-hole round of 40.
Tristian Hayse of Atlantic also shot a 40 to take home runnerup honors.
Cody Schulte shot a 45 for the Monarchs.
He was followed by Landon Wulf (49), Malachi Esteves (50), Kole Towne (56) and Nash Langenfeld (56).
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Atlantic, 197-207.
Jett Paulsen led D-S with a low score of 46.
Bradyn Schillerberg carded a 48. Michael Collins added a 51. Huntur Johannsen shot a 52, followed by Aiden March at 57 and Christian Schmadeke at 58.