D-S golf girls fall to Carroll High at Carroll Muni

The Denison-Schleswig girls suffered a 204-220 loss to Carroll High in golf action on Tuesday at the Carroll Municipal Course.
Carroll’s Erin Winker and Ashlee Danner earned medalist and runnerp medalist honors with scores of 46 and 47, respectively.
Tessa Petersen was low for D-S with round of 50.
Lizzy Ayala carded a 52. Gracie Outhose shot a 58. Maggie Hennings turned in a 60.
Lillian Schultz fired a 65 and Quinlan Bygness finished with a 77.
Bobbi Jepsen led the D-S junior varsity girls with a 60.
Lexi Neumann shot a 61. Elsie Jenkinson fired a 74. Calli Korner shot a 77 as well for the Monarch girls.