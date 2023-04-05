The Denison-Schleswig boys’ soccer team fell to 0-2 on the young season on March 31 after a 4-3 loss in penalty kicks to Tri-Center at Neola.

Angel Jimenez, Jackson Saravia and Alex Garcia all scored goals on penalty kicks for the Monarchs, which tallied a total of 35 shots during regulation and overtime.

“We had a lot of opportunities to take the lead, but could not find the back of the net,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nate Desy.

“Sebastian Contreras played in goal for D-S and had eight saves in regulation and overtime.