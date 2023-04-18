Five different girls scored goals for Denison-Schleswig on April 17, as the Monarchs picked up a 5-0 soccer victory at Creston.

It was the second win in three outings for D-S, which improved to 2-3 overall in matches on the year.

D-S raced out to a 3-0 lead at halftime behind goals by Mary Clare Matthews in the 26th minute, Libby Leon in the 27th minute and Estela Lupian in the 34th minute.

The goal for Matthews was from three yards out assisted by Aremy Santos.

Leon’s goal was on a shot from 25 yards out assisted by Dehisy Lopez.

Lupian’s goal was on shot from 30 yards out after stealing a pass from a Creston defender.

Matthews, Leon and Lupian all netted their second goals of the year.

In the second half, D-S got goals from Alicia Lopez in the 67th minute and Dehisy Lopez in the 76th minute.

Alicia Lopez scored her second goal of the season on a shot from 20 yards out, while the goal from eight yards out by Dehisy Lopez was her first of the season.

Matthews earned the assist on the final goal for the Monarchs, which got off 34 total shots to seven for the host Panthers.

D-S had 18 shots on goal to five for Creston.

“Creston is an improved team this year that has some speed in their forwards and midfielders,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.

“All of our defensive players rotated well and shut down all of Creston’s breakaways when they played long balls over the top of the defense or through gaps between defenders,” he added.

“It was good to get the win, but it’s just as good to see the girls making the improvements in their game that led to the win,” Eller remarked.