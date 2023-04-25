Harlan picked up a 5-0 victory over Denison-Schleswig in varsity girls’ soccer action on April 24 at Denison.

The loss dropped Chris Eller’s D-S club to 1-3 in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and 2-5 overall.

Harlan raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead, as the Cyclones outshot D-S by a 19-17 margin overall, including 14-12 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played in goal for D-S and nine saves on the night.

“The final score was not indicative of this game at all. The game was back and forth with both teams having several good shots on goal with Harlan taking two more shots than we did. Harlan has to get credit for making us pay for a few mistakes and other girls stepping up and making plays,” commented Eller.

“We had opportunities as well, but some of our shots hit the post, were just wide or were right to the keeper,” he added.